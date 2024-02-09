Trump Takes His Victory Lap in Nevada, But There Was Something Different About This Speech

First, the audio was atrocious if you were watching the speech on Fox News. You could barely hear anything, but former President Donald Trump addressed a crowd of supporters in Las Vegas, Nevada, where his win all but assures him the Republican nomination. Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was in attendance. Trump thanked some close supporters. New York Jets owner Woody Johnson was on the stage, having served as US Ambassador to the United Kingdom under Trump.

The theme of the address was revival. Trump plans to spearhead a comeback like no other if elected. In 2016, it was the border wall. In 2024, it’s national reconstruction and a return to normalcy on the world stage. Trump boasted that Vladimir Putin would have never invaded Ukraine, Hamas wouldn’t have invaded Israel, and inflation would have never happened under his watch. The former president harped on his record of stability and peace, noting that no major wars were fought. We defeated ISIS, and the doctrine of peace through strength permeated the Middle East. Trump was able to make the Abraham Accords, a normalization of relations between Arab states and Israel, a reality. Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Sudan, and Bahrain are all signatories. Expansion of this agreement was halted because Biden is president.

Regarding the caucus, the turnout was solid. Lines were reportedly wrapped around the corner at caucus sites. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a former 2024 candidate, delivered short remarks, ending with what we already know: the primary is over, and Trump has won.

In closing, Trump said it was a great day—his campaign wanted at least 80 percent, and they got over 98 percent of the vote. Regarding attacks, it was disciplined. Given the special counsel report on Joe Biden, where it was determined the president had willfully retained classified materials and misplaced them, Trump allowed the news cycle to do his work for him. Biden held a disastrous presser in the White House where he lied about the findings of the report filed by Special Counsel Robert Hur and exploded at the media for questions regarding his memory. Hur noted that the president struggled mightily to remember events like his vice presidency under Obama and the death of his son Beau.

All Trump did was call Joe Biden “crooked Joe” and briefly swiped Nikki Haley when he sarcastically congratulated ‘none of the above’ for beating the former South Carolina governor in the worthless primary on Tuesday. Currently, the polls show it’s all Trump until the convention. But the warning is the same: if we don’t win in November, we won’t have a country.

The discipline Trump showed was refreshing, as we don’t have to worry about doing damage control when he does more harm than good at times. He was also probably aware of the time. Trump didn’t take the stage until after midnight on the East Coast. But it’s also true that Biden did more damage to himself holding that presser at the White House on Thursday night. If memory was a concern, Biden did himself no favors, especially when he mixed up the presidents of Egypt and Mexico when discussing the Gaza War.

It was a trainwreck that did little to neutralize the ongoing concern from voters about Biden’s mental health. Being concise, composed, and to the point, Trump starkly contrasted the clown show at 1600 Penn. Trump has the nomination. It’s now time to shift gears to the general election. With Biden’s age and competency an issue for the 2024 campaign, he allowed Mr. Hur’s report and the Delaware liberal’s angry constitution, in which he berated press members, to do all the talking. Excellent work, Mr. Trump.