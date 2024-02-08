Special Counsel Determines Biden Is Too Old to Charge for Mishandling Classified Informati...
Trump Jr. Tears Apart Special Counsel's Refusal to Charge Biden Over Classified Docs With One Tweet

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 08, 2024 5:05 PM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwelli

The classified document probe into Joe Biden has been released. You can see why Biden’s team was nervous about its findings because they’re pretty damning, and the reasoning for the lack of charges doesn’t help his 2024 re-election either. Robert Hur outlines clearly that Joe Biden mishandle classified documents, some of which are related to sensitive national security issues.

Still, Mr. Hur won’t charge the former vice president because he’s too old. Spencer added that Joe reportedly cannot remember when he served as Obama’s VP or when his son, Beau, died. Biden consistently lies about his late son’s military service, claiming he was killed in Iraq or heavily insinuating that he was when Beau passed away from brain cancer. Joe feigning gold star parent status has always been heinous, but we’re almost back to 2016 election conditions here. 

We have a well-known Democrat in the presidential mix—in Biden’s case, he is the president—who got busted for mishandling classified information but won’t be charged for it, much like Hillary Clinton. It has neutralized all of the liberal media and lefty outrage directed at Donald Trump, who also got engulfed in a classified document flap. It cancels everything out: Trump kept some files in the bathroom. Biden left materials in multiple locations, including his garage, as if they were Clark Griswold’s Christmas decorations. Donald Trump Jr. scorched the double standard and apparent idiocy behind not charging Biden: the president is too old to be prosecuted for being reckless with classified documents, but he’s competent to run the country and the free world. The former president’s son went off on Twitter, as he should.

"So Joe Biden is old & cognitively impaired (8 yrs ago) according to special prosecutor Hur, that’s why he won’t be charged for leaving classified documents all over the place," wrote the former president's son. "However, he’s still 100% ok to lead the free world & hold the nuclear football! Totally makes sense!" 


Also, doesn’t the executive summary torpedo the entire Biden 2024 narrative that this man is Mr. Midnight Oil, up and at it, bursting with energy in running the country? While not intentional, Hur’s efforts to explain why Biden shouldn’t be charged make the case for why Joe isn’t healthy enough to continue as president of the United States: 

We conclude that no criminal charges are warranted in this matter. We would reach the same conclusion even if Department of Justice policy did not foreclose criminal charges against a sitting president. 

Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen. These materials included (1) marked classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, and (2) notebooks containing Mr. Biden's handwritten entries about issues of national security and foreign policy implicating sensitive intelligence sources and methods. FBI agents recovered these materials from the garage, offices, and basement den in Mr. Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home. 

However, for the reasons summarized below, we conclude that the evidence does not establish Mr. Biden's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Prosecution of Mr. Biden is also unwarranted based on our consideration of the aggravating and mitigating factors set forth in the Department of Justice's Principles of Federal Prosecution. For these reasons, we decline prosecution of Mr. Biden.

[…]

"We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during out interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," the report states. "Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt. It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him — by then a former president well into his eighties — of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness." 

"Mr. Biden's memory was significantly limited, both during his recorded interviews with the ghostwriter in 2017, and in his interview with our office in 2023. 

Again, no one expected Biden to be charged. Still, in making that case, it kept the narrative that there are two separate systems of justice concerning political affiliation alive—it might have even injected steroids into it. Biden should get hammered over this circus, and unlike when the Hur probe was announced, Joe is facing discontent and unpopularity among his core constituencies ahead of the crucial election.

Labor unions are not enthused by him, black and Hispanic voter support for Democrats has hit record lows, and Arab-Americans might stay home over this administration’s support for Israel. The economy is still struggling, as a part-time job boom isn’t a sign of a healthy economy. Inflation remains high, and Joe’s approval is in the low 30s. There’s no room for error, and a man who can’t remember when he was VP or his son’s death and leaving sensitive materials everywhere because he’s lost his marbles only reinforces what many voters already feel right now: Joe is too old to be president.

***

Law professor Jonathan Turley also highlighted the double standard:


