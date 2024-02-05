House Leadership Goes Scorched Earth on Senate Border Bill
Harvard Has Another Plagiarism Scandal
Boeing's 737 Has Become a Literal Death Flight for the Company
'Dirty Dozen': Mike Lee Highlights Policy Disasters in Senate Border Bill
King Charles Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
What to Watch As SCOTUS Considers Whether Colorado Can Ban Trump From Its...
Biden Runs a Super Bowl Safety, Kelce's Haircut Outrage, and CNN Alters Its...
‘Too Rigged to Fail’: The Already Compromised News Complex Wants Subsidies to Save...
Voters Give El Salvador's Nayib Bukele Landslide Win...and For a Very Good Reason
JD Vance Highlights Key Point About Our Weaponized Legal System Used Against Donald...
Even John Cornyn Has 'Serious Concerns' With Border Bill
Poll on Israel Shows More Bad News for Biden
Dead People Should Be Able to Change Their Gender, Lawmaker Says
GOP Rep Reverses Decision to Retire From Congress
Hoo Boy: Here's the Single Worst Number for Biden in NBC's Latest Poll
Tipsheet

Ex-Trump Official Killed in DC Carjacking

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 05, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Washington, DC, has become a crime-ridden hellhole. We saw the writing on the wall when the mayor threw her lot in with the Black Lives Matter crowd, and soft-on-crime attitudes began to permeate the public policy discussion. The crime alerts about stabbings, robberies, and shootings are pervasive. Yet, it’s the carjackings that are the single most prevalent issue many point to in describing the city’s deteriorating state regarding public safety. 

Advertisement

The number of carjackings was bad enough, especially since no one was safe. From Prius to Maserati and Honda Civics to Volkswagen Beetles—these teenagers targeted everyone, some of whom were armed with tasers, that committed these crimes. Now, these criminals are murdering people and then taking their cars. One of them was a former Trump official, Mike Gill, who was shot on K Street on January 29. He died of his injuries on February 3 (via Fox News): 

Former President Trump administration member Mike Gill recently died from injuries he sustained after he was carjacked in Washington, D.C., Fox News has learned. 

Gill, who served as chief of staff at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), was sitting in his vehicle on Monday night, when a suspect entered his car and shot him. The incident happened in the 900 block of K Street NW at around 5:45 p.m. 

Police have identified the suspect as Artell Cunningham, 28. Authorities say that Cunningham tried stealing another vehicle around an hour later, and then approached others and demanded their keys. 

[…] 

Carjacking incidents in Washington, D.C., have notoriously risen in recent years, prompting frustration and concern from law-abiding residents. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, was carjacked at gunpoint in October. 

In November 2023, D.C. police recorded 250 homicides from January through November — the highest numbers the city had seen since 2003. During the same time period, 908 carjackings had been recorded and 77% involved firearms. 

In December, a 17-year-old named Devonta Lynch was charged with armed carjacking after he allegedly stole an FBI agent's car. 

Recommended

JD Vance Highlights Key Point About Our Weaponized Legal System Used Against Donald Trump Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

And nothing will change until heavy penalties are applied, people are tossed into jail, and voters elect pro-cop and law-and-order politicians to the city council and mayor’s office. 

Don’t hold your breath on that one.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Highlights Key Point About Our Weaponized Legal System Used Against Donald Trump Rebecca Downs
Harvard Has Another Plagiarism Scandal Matt Vespa
South Dakota Tribe Banned Noem From Reservation. Here's How She Responded. Leah Barkoukis
When Will Black Americans Stop Letting Biden Disrespect Them? Kurt Schlichter
Top Democrat Makes Major Admission About the New Border Invasion Bill Katie Pavlich
Five Reasons the Border Bill Is Dead on Arrival Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
JD Vance Highlights Key Point About Our Weaponized Legal System Used Against Donald Trump Rebecca Downs
Advertisement