Ex-Trump Official Killed in DC Carjacking

Washington, DC, has become a crime-ridden hellhole. We saw the writing on the wall when the mayor threw her lot in with the Black Lives Matter crowd, and soft-on-crime attitudes began to permeate the public policy discussion. The crime alerts about stabbings, robberies, and shootings are pervasive. Yet, it’s the carjackings that are the single most prevalent issue many point to in describing the city’s deteriorating state regarding public safety.

The number of carjackings was bad enough, especially since no one was safe. From Prius to Maserati and Honda Civics to Volkswagen Beetles—these teenagers targeted everyone, some of whom were armed with tasers, that committed these crimes. Now, these criminals are murdering people and then taking their cars. One of them was a former Trump official, Mike Gill, who was shot on K Street on January 29. He died of his injuries on February 3 (via Fox News):

Former President Trump administration member Mike Gill recently died from injuries he sustained after he was carjacked in Washington, D.C., Fox News has learned. Gill, who served as chief of staff at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), was sitting in his vehicle on Monday night, when a suspect entered his car and shot him. The incident happened in the 900 block of K Street NW at around 5:45 p.m. Police have identified the suspect as Artell Cunningham, 28. Authorities say that Cunningham tried stealing another vehicle around an hour later, and then approached others and demanded their keys. […] Carjacking incidents in Washington, D.C., have notoriously risen in recent years, prompting frustration and concern from law-abiding residents. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, was carjacked at gunpoint in October. In November 2023, D.C. police recorded 250 homicides from January through November — the highest numbers the city had seen since 2003. During the same time period, 908 carjackings had been recorded and 77% involved firearms. In December, a 17-year-old named Devonta Lynch was charged with armed carjacking after he allegedly stole an FBI agent's car.

And nothing will change until heavy penalties are applied, people are tossed into jail, and voters elect pro-cop and law-and-order politicians to the city council and mayor’s office.

Don’t hold your breath on that one.