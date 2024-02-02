So, That's Why E. Jean Carroll Allegedly Supported Christine Blasey Ford

We must embrace the suck on this one: E. Jean Carroll is going to be in the news for a while. She won’t be omnipresent, but like a nasty rash or the seasonal flu, she’ll come and go since she’s won over $80 million in her lawsuits against former President Donald Trump. Ms. Carroll has made it clear that she will do all she can to defeat Mr. Trump come November and devote a significant portion of her new fortune to a cause that the former president hates.

It's an obsession that’s borderline creepy, but she’s a victim in the eyes of the media. Yet, new messages from Tara Reade, the woman who accused Joe Biden of sexual assault, paints a different picture. It’s one of those instances where you must be cognizant that everyone involved here has a political angle.

Reade's allegations were dismissed while the Me Too movement was in its prime. In contrast, Christine Blasey Ford’s unsubstantiated allegations of sexual misconduct against Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 were taken as gospel by the media and Democrats. And would you be shocked that Ms. Carroll allegedly stood behind Ford, not because she was a purported fellow victim of abuse, but because she saw this Supreme Court showdown as a battle in the war to protect Roe v. Wade? I know—not shocking at all. Reade shared images of the alleged exchanges she had with Carroll. The Daily Signal had the story:

Remember me @ejeancarroll ?

I was bullied and harassed and chased to another country by Biden’s machine . All because I was to testify before Congress against him. I now have political asylum in Russia. He raped me. When I was his staffer at work in 1993 and there has never been… pic.twitter.com/VuEyrg1N5u — Tara Reade 🐎 (@ReadeAlexandra) January 29, 2024





Tara Reade, the woman who accused President Joe Biden of sexual assault during the #MeToo movement, posted screenshots of her alleged September 2021 direct messages with Carroll, in which Carroll allegedly said: "Tara, I tweeted about Dr. Ford because of Brett Kavanaugh's blowtorching of Roe v. Wade. Some day you and I must have tea together!" That message came in response to Reade's plea for support from her fellow #MeToo accuser, according to more screenshots reviewed by The Daily Signal. "Tara! Tara! You are a strong, valiant, and feisty woman," Carroll had allegedly messaged Reade. "The Haters are swarming us all today. I am just staying off of Twitter and ignoring it!" "You tweeted your support for Dr. Ford," Reade responded. "That is why I asked. It is hard and I do not always feel strong but rather isolated. Thank you and have a good night." "The statement speaks for itself," Reade told The Daily Signal in a Twitter direct message Monday. "It sounds like she was supporting the political cause not the alleged victim."

Ford’s lawyer admitted protecting abortion rights is what drove her to launch one of the most brutal character assaults in recent memory for a Supreme Court nominee. Katie wrote about that in 2019:

Christine Ford's lawyer Debra Katz says putting "an asterisk" next to Kavanaugh's name in case Kavanaugh attacked Roe v. Wade "is part of what motivated Christine." pic.twitter.com/zoFr2T8Aec — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 4, 2019





New video has surfaced of leftist activist Debra Katz, the attorney for Christine Blasey-Ford, admitting her client (falsely) accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in order to protect abortion and Roe v. Wade. "In the aftermath of these hearings I believe that Christine's testimony brought about more good than the harm the misogynist Republicans caused by allowing Kavanuagh on the court," Katz said during an event in Baltimore. "He will always have an asterisk next to his name. When he takes a scalpel to Roe v. Wade we will know who he is, we know his character and we know what motivates him. It's important that we know and that's part of what motivated Christine."

Ford’s father reportedly supported Kavanaugh’s nomination.

This isn’t nearly as damning for Carroll as the interviews she gave after her second judgment against Trump, where she spoke about going on lavish trips—remarks that made her lawyers visibly nervous. For a woman who claims to be a victim, she doesn’t sound like one:

Rachel Maddow asks E. Jean Carroll what she's going to do with "Trump's money" to help "women's rights."



Carroll says she and Maddow will "go shopping, get completely new wardrobes, new shoes...Rachel, what do you want, penthouse?"



Her lawyer nervously says "that's a joke": pic.twitter.com/5LAx5xU5Uy — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 30, 2024

Sexual assault victims don’t usually respond like this. https://t.co/wUqU7vv0F3 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 30, 2024

CNN and MSNBC will probably be her main hubs. We’ll keep an eye on her, so you don’t have to because she scored a legal win over the most vilified man in liberal America. Of course, they will have her on as much as possible in the coming weeks or months. With the federal election interference trial postponed indefinitely until the issue of presidential immunity can be resolved, the classified document case might also be delayed. That leaves the Stormy Daniels hush money case and Ms. Carroll to fill the void concerning legal news surrounding Trump for lefty networks. However, the case Trump faces in Georgia has taken a sharp and potentially unethical turn involving Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' relationship with attorney Nathan Wade and how they allegedly spent county funds.