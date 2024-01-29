E. Jean Carroll's Answer on How She'll Spend Her Trump Money Could Win Him the Election

There’s the liberal media’s crusade against the former president, but then there’s E. Jean Carroll’s war against Trump, which is something otherworldly. She’s filed multiple lawsuits against Donald Trump. The first rendered a $5 million judgment against the former president. The latest suit, stemming from Trump calling Carroll a “whack job” during a CNN town hall event, led to a $83 million judgment. Her reaction to the ruling is unhinged and obsessive (via ABC News):

Three days after a jury awarded her over $83 million for Donald Trump's repeated defamatory statements, columnist E. Jean Carroll vowed to use the money on "something Donald Trump hates." "If it'll cause him pain for me to give money to certain things, that's my intent," Carroll told George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America," suggesting she would create a "fund for the women who have been sexually assaulted by Donald Trump." After a two-week trial, a jury took less than three hours on Friday to return a verdict that Trump should pay Carroll over $83 million in damages to compensate her for two defamatory statements made by the former president in 2019 after she alleged Trump sexually assaulted her in 1996.

Is this woman playing with a full deck? It’s as if she’s goading the former president to say something again that would allow her to file another lawsuit. Instead, she delivered these off-the-wall remarks during an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, where she detailed how she’s about to go on a luxurious spending spree, which led to her lawyer saying this was all “a joke.” We'll be seeing more of her for a bit. Ms. Carroll scored a legal win against Trump. You bet she will make the rounds on the networks; this institution hates Trump.

As Megyn Kelly commented, this sort of stuff only helps Trump. You could argue that Carroll gave Trump an in-kind contribution of equal worth to the former president’s 2024 election effort. The man is worth many times more than the judgment, Jean. Please stop acting like you financially broke this man. The women of The View took a victory lap as if this would impact his march to the White House in any way.

Rachel Maddow asks E. Jean Carroll what she's going to do with "Trump's money" to help "women's rights."



Carroll says she and Maddow will "go shopping, get completely new wardrobes, new shoes...Rachel, what do you want, penthouse?"



Her lawyer nervously says "that's a joke": pic.twitter.com/5LAx5xU5Uy — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 30, 2024

This is the kind of clip that could win Trump the election. https://t.co/1tLsBAcWYO — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 30, 2024





NEW: 'The View' co-hosts walk out to 'The Apprentice' theme song to celebrate E. Jean Carroll's $83.3M court victory over Donald Trump.



It's 2024 and these women's lives still revolve around Trump. Sad.



"We just walked out to the O’Jays' For the Love of Money, which is the… pic.twitter.com/XzLffDosB2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 29, 2024

Trump must remain focused. Let his legal team handle the appeals, if any, and focus on beating Joe. Ms. Carroll is a sideshow. Focus on winning, which would be the greatest revenge.

***

Last Note: I'm not going to go there, but some are saying what Mr. Ngo posted here:

Sexual assault victims don’t usually respond like this. https://t.co/wUqU7vv0F3 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 30, 2024



