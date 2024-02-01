State Department's Planned Reward for Terrorism Sparks Alarm
Biden Spreads Lie About Beau Again While Speaking to Parents of US Troops Killed in Drone Attack

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 01, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Joe Biden can’t even conduct himself properly during a condolence call to fallen US troops. As Katie wrote over the weekend, there was a drone attack on an American base that left three servicemembers dead. Another 25 were injured in the assault. Iran-backed militias executed it, and to the surprise of no one, it was determined that the craft was manufactured in Iran. The attack occurred on January 27, and the Biden White House has been reluctant to say what they’ll do next. 

As the Biden administration piddles on what to do since their original plan of appeasing Tehran has failed, the president has called the family members of the American soldiers killed in Jordan. However, it took him a while to pick up the phone. When Biden spoke with the family members of Sergeant Kennedy Sanders, 24, he again recycled the lie about his son Beau dying in Iraq. The late son of the president died of brain cancer in 2015, but the president has often made it seem as if his son were killed in action. You could argue that he was inarticulate on this occasion, but that’s no longer an excuse. 

Biden appeared to claim that Beau was killed in action in Normandy and was buried “outside of Paris” over the weekend. In 2023, Biden again repeated the lie that his son was killed in Iraq while visiting US forces in Japan. 

Joe Biden isn’t a Gold Star parent. And this game he’s playing to score political points is beyond repulsive.

