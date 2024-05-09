Joe Biden 'Must Be Impeached,' According to Joe Biden

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton has seen enough of President Joe Biden's abandonment of Israel and flaunting of aid appropriated by Congress for America's greatest ally in the Middle East.

In a Thursday morning post on X, the Arkansas Republican succinctly makes his case "based on the Trump-Ukraine precedent of withholding foreign aid to help with reelection."

"Only with Biden, it's true," Cotton added.

The House has no choice but to impeach Biden based on the Trump-Ukraine precedent of withholding foreign aid to help with reelection. Only with Biden, it’s true. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) May 9, 2024

Indeed. In addition to being shameful on multiple levels, Biden — who pledged his commitment to Israel and its self-defense was "ironclad" before implementing what amounts to an arms embargo on the Jewish state — previously said the action he just took was an impeachable offense.

In a 2019 post on X, then-candidate Biden explained that what now-President Biden has done necessitates a formal rebuke and removal from office at the hands of the United States Congress.

"President Trump withheld Congressionally appropriated aid to Ukraine unless they granted him a political favor. It's the definition of quid pro quo," Biden posted. "This is not joke—Trump continues to put his own personal, political interests ahead of the national interest. He must be impeached," he declared.

President Trump withheld Congressionally appropriated aid to Ukraine unless they granted him a political favor. It's the definition of quid pro quo.



This is no joke—Trump continues to put his own personal, political interests ahead of the national interest. He must be impeached. https://t.co/puPgevx568 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 19, 2019

Swapping out only names and the country in a game of Biden hypocrisy mad libs, you get exactly what the president just shamelessly did himself:

President Biden withheld congressionally appropriated aid to Israel unless they granted him a political favor [allowing Hamas to survive by not clearing the terrorists out of Rafah]. It's the definition of quid pro quo.

This is no joke—Biden continues to put his own personal, political interests ahead of the national interest. He must be impeached.

Whether Joe Biden should be impeached (he should, based on his and Democrats' established standard) and whether he can be impeached and removed are unfortunately two different things in the current Congress. A narrow and shrinking GOP majority in the House leaves the cohesion necessary to impeach Biden in question. Democrats in the Senate, as they showed with their unprecedented history- and norm-shattering dismissal of articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, won't let Biden stand trial.

Who cares. The House should impeach Biden to prove they're committed and able to deliver the accountability they promised at the start of the current Congress. It's not for the shady business deals and influence peddling for which they may have expected to impeach the president, but it's more of the same Biden bull...you know...putting his political survival above what's good and decent and required of him as president.