BREAKING: U.S. Troops Killed in Iranian Drone Attack

Three United States service members were killed Saturday in an Iranian drone attack in Jordan near the border with Syria. Two dozen others were seriously injured.

"Today, America’s heart is heavy. Last night, three U.S. service members were killed—and many wounded—during an unmanned aerial drone attack on our forces stationed in northeast Jordan near the Syria border. While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," President Biden released in a statement Sunday morning.

"Jill and I join the families and friends of our fallen—and Americans across the country—in grieving the loss of these warriors in this despicable and wholly unjust attack. These service members embodied the very best of our nation: Unwavering in their bravery. Unflinching in their duty. Unbending in their commitment to our country— risking their own safety for the safety of their fellow Americans, and our allies and partners with whom we stand in the fight against terrorism. It is a fight we will not cease," Biden continued. "The three American service members we lost were patriots in the highest sense. And their ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten by our nation. Together, we will keep the sacred obligation we bear to their families. We will strive to be worthy of their honor and valor. We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt -- we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing."

For months Iran has launched attacks on U.S. troops in the region through its proxy forces. The Biden administration has issued limited strikes on Iranian backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen, insisting their strategy would work to deescalate the situation.

This is a breaking story, stay tuned for updates.