Ex-Palestinian Militant Obliterates Pro-Hamas Stooge on Piers Morgan's Show

He did it again. If there is one person from whom any pro-Hamas supporter should run regarding guest spots on any show, it’s Mosab Yousef. He’s the son of Hassan Yousef, the co-founder of Hamas. Mosab defected to Israel in 1997 and worked for Shin Bet, Israel's domestic intelligence agency, for ten years. He’s a former militant with exceptional insight into the radical mind of the propaganda Hamas disseminates daily.
So, when he hears the chants of ‘intifada,’ ‘free Palestine,’ and other pro-Hamas talking points, he lays waste to them with ease. On Piers Morgan’s show, Yousef took a blowtorch to Abby Martin’s pro-Hamas nonsense, shutting her down completely, even claiming that she doesn’t have the credibility to be a journalist if she’s going to peddle terrorist talking points.
Yousef laid it all out: he fought against Hamas, he saved lives, and he’s not going to take claims that Israel is committing genocide, a Hamas talking point, without redirecting some fire. After calling her a low-grade journalist and dismissing the now-debunked claims of genocide, Yousef went a step further that would indeed trigger the pro-terrorist college kids right now: there’s no such thing as Palestine.
EPIC TAKEDOWN 🔥🔥🔥— Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) May 8, 2024
Watch the great @MosabHasanYOSEF shut down anti-Israel activist @AbbyMartin with facts about Palestinian history and politics.
None of it is existential. Palestine was never born. How can you free it? It was never there; it was just a colonial entity. And some people chose to make it into a national identity. And this parrot [Abby] has just been repeating Hamas propaganda.
Here was the killer: “Go find a different job. You're not a journalist. You don't even qualify to be a mother!”
After laying waste to Ms. Martin, all Morgan could say was, “Wow.”
Yousef was also on Dr. Phil’s show in April, where he also dragged pro-Hamas college kids to an open grave for their support for terrorism and refusal to condemn the mass murder of innocent Jews.
Son of Hamas commander:— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) April 4, 2024
"There is no difference between Hamas and the so-called 'Palestinians', as the vast majority of them support Hamas… There are no 'Palestinian' people. There are conflicted tribes, and without Israel as the common enemy, they would kill each other."
