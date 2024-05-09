Ex-Palestinian Militant Obliterates Pro-Hamas Stooge on Piers Morgan's Show

He did it again. If there is one person from whom any pro-Hamas supporter should run regarding guest spots on any show, it’s Mosab Yousef. He’s the son of Hassan Yousef, the co-founder of Hamas. Mosab defected to Israel in 1997 and worked for Shin Bet, Israel's domestic intelligence agency, for ten years. He’s a former militant with exceptional insight into the radical mind of the propaganda Hamas disseminates daily.

So, when he hears the chants of ‘intifada,’ ‘free Palestine,’ and other pro-Hamas talking points, he lays waste to them with ease. On Piers Morgan’s show, Yousef took a blowtorch to Abby Martin’s pro-Hamas nonsense, shutting her down completely, even claiming that she doesn’t have the credibility to be a journalist if she’s going to peddle terrorist talking points.

Yousef laid it all out: he fought against Hamas, he saved lives, and he’s not going to take claims that Israel is committing genocide, a Hamas talking point, without redirecting some fire. After calling her a low-grade journalist and dismissing the now-debunked claims of genocide, Yousef went a step further that would indeed trigger the pro-terrorist college kids right now: there’s no such thing as Palestine.

EPIC TAKEDOWN 🔥🔥🔥



Watch the great @MosabHasanYOSEF shut down anti-Israel activist @AbbyMartin with facts about Palestinian history and politics. pic.twitter.com/cfbEW7VKuU — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) May 8, 2024

None of it is existential. Palestine was never born. How can you free it? It was never there; it was just a colonial entity. And some people chose to make it into a national identity. And this parrot [Abby] has just been repeating Hamas propaganda.

Here was the killer: “Go find a different job. You're not a journalist. You don't even qualify to be a mother!”

After laying waste to Ms. Martin, all Morgan could say was, “Wow.”

Yousef was also on Dr. Phil’s show in April, where he also dragged pro-Hamas college kids to an open grave for their support for terrorism and refusal to condemn the mass murder of innocent Jews.