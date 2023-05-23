Joe Biden Peddles His Worst Lie in Front of US Marines During Japan Trip

Joe Biden has spewed numerous lies, some bad, some not so much. There is a difference between a grand slam and a base hit. But this lie is probably the worst for many reasons beyond political gain. Using your dead son to score points is unseemly, especially in front of US servicemembers. During his Japan trip, Biden once again declared that his son Beau, who died of brain cancer, died in Iraq. That’s patently false. Beau wasn’t killed in action over there or the victim of an IED. He died stateside from brain cancer, but Joe keeps trotting out his dead son to channel his inner G.I. Joe, maybe even goading the press to attack him, so he can pull the “I’m a Gold Star parent” card. Again, he can’t do that because he’s not one, nor will he ever be in the case of Beau Biden (via NY Post):

President Joe Biden mistakenly tells troops in Japan that his son died in the Iraq war when his son actually died in Maryland from Cancer. pic.twitter.com/MFnymPjHyb — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 23, 2023





President Biden told US forces stationed in Japan that his son Beau perished in the Iraq War, a video obtained exclusively by The Post reveals — after the president stoked questions about his own mental acuity by making the same incorrect claim at least twice last year. “My son was a major in the US Army. We lost him in Iraq,” the 80-year-old president said during an informal visit with troops at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Thursday. The traveling press corps, which has faced repeated access issues while covering the nation’s oldest-ever president, was kept far enough away that the remarks were inaudible. The White House press office did not put out an official transcript, almost allowing the error to escape public notice. Biden said in October of last year that Beau “lost his life in Iraq” and claimed the following month that Iraq was “where my son died.” In fact, the president’s son died of brain cancer in 2015 at the Walter Reed military hospital in Bethesda, Md.

Even The New York Times called him out on this fabrication last year, though it was buried in the piece. It was about some small campaign stops in Florida ahead of the 2022 midterms, where Joe “fumbled” on the stump [emphasis mine]:

President Biden verbally fumbled during a campaign swing in Florida on Tuesday, confusing the American war in Iraq with the Russian war in Ukraine, and then he fumbled again while he tried to correct himself, misstating how his son Beau died in 2015. In defending his record on inflation, Mr. Biden was trying to blame rising costs on President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia for his invasion of Ukraine, which has roiled international energy markets. It’s a point that he makes regularly in public speeches, but this time he mixed up his geography and history. “Inflation is a worldwide problem right now because of a war in Iraq and the impact on oil and what Russia is doing,” Mr. Biden told a crowd during a speech at O.B. Johnson Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla., before heading to Miami Gardens for an evening campaign rally with Democratic candidates. He quickly caught his own mistake. “Excuse me,” he said, “the war in Ukraine.” But as he tried to explain how he mixed up the two wars, he told the audience, “I think of Iraq because that’s where my son died.” In fact, Beau Biden, a military lawyer in the Delaware Army National Guard, served for a year in Iraq. He returned home in 2009 and died of brain cancer in the United States in 2015.

Notice how the theme from the press is “No, Joe, Beau died of Cancer in Maryland.”

When 13 of our soldiers were killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul during our humiliating retreat from Afghanistan, Biden met with the families of those who died and spoke at great length about losing his son Beau. It’s not the same, Joe. And to suggest that Beau dying of brain cancer is like the brave men and women who died fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan or in the aftermath of this suicide attack is just shameless.

Stop lying about your dead son. We know how he died—and it wasn’t in Iraq.