White House Stands Behind Biden's Policy Toward Iran
There's an Update on Terrorist Infested UNRWA
Yellen: Okay Fine, High Prices Are Here to Stay
Foreign Ambassador Is 'Shocked' by Ilhan Omar's Latest Conduct
How an Angry Old Man Intends to Bully Israel Into Scaling Down Their...
Pentagon Releases Identities of the Three Soldiers Killed by Iranian Proxies in Jordan
Fact Checkers Get Blasted by Facts, Frum Defends the Worst Democrat, and SNL...
Activists Throw Soup at One of World's Most Famous Paintings
Tim Scott Continues to Be One of Trump's Best Surrogates
On Eve of Markup for Impeaching Mayorkas, MTG Gives a Look on How...
Does Biden Not Know Who the Sitting President Is or Where Beau Died?...
Education Board in Blue State Takes Bold Step to Protect Children From Pornographic...
A Swim Brand Dropped ‘Soul Surfer’ Over Her Views on Trans Athletes. Here’s...
Why on Earth Would Republicans Make an Immigration Deal With This President?
Tipsheet

The Emerging Drama Between the Trump Team and RFK Jr. Over the Veepstakes

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 29, 2024 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Trump-Kennedy 2024 either was considered, was never considered, or is being considered. We don’t know, and this is treacherous territory here because both men have a penchant for garnering media attention. Earlier reports mentioned how Trump’s team contacted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about being Donald Trump’s running mate, which he didn’t write off. Then, Trump adviser Chris LaCivita said this was fake news, citing RFK’s lefty stances on the environment. 

Advertisement

To add more intrigue, RFK Jr. is saying that Trump’s camp did reach out to him about being on the Republican ticket, but he’s not interested in the job:

He doesn’t want the gig—I’m relieved. It still would have been an interesting story, especially since the liberal media and the Democrats would’ve blown a gasket. Still, there isn’t much these two men agree on regarding policy. They may share the same sentiment on some issues, like how the Democratic Party rigs their primaries, but the environmental disagreements alone would be enough to keep Robert away. 

Recommended

We Know Now Why Boeing's Door Plug Bolts Didn't Do Their Job Spencer Brown
Advertisement

But Mr. Kennedy did get his name in the news cycle he otherwise wouldn’t have, so I guess it was a win for him.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Know Now Why Boeing's Door Plug Bolts Didn't Do Their Job Spencer Brown
A Swim Brand Dropped ‘Soul Surfer’ Over Her Views on Trans Athletes. Here’s Who They Promoted Instead. Madeline Leesman
Conservatives, Give War a Chance Kurt Schlichter
It Just Got Far Worse for Fani Willis Mia Cathell
On Eve of Markup for Impeaching Mayorkas, MTG Gives a Look on How We Got Here and What's to Come Rebecca Downs
Tim Scott Continues to Be One of Trump's Best Surrogates Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Know Now Why Boeing's Door Plug Bolts Didn't Do Their Job Spencer Brown
Advertisement