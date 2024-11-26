Are Sanctuary City Mayors Going to Jail? Tom Homan Weighs in
Tipsheet

Anti-Woke Activists Respond to Walmart's 'Stunning Reversal'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 26, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

Walmart is ending the company's divisive and discriminatory Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program while vowing stricter oversight for company donations or grants to outside groups. 

"Walmart is making a slate of changes to its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies, becoming the latest in a growing list of major corporations to halt the so-called 'woke' initiatives," Fox Business reported Tuesday. "Walmart confirmed to FOX Business that it plans to change how it monitors products within its marketplace and reviews the funding of grants. "The company said some products that violated its policies have been removed, such as chest binders – products designed to flatten the chest – when marketed to children."

The Job Creators Network is praising the move, noting businesses shouldn't engage in promoting the woke agenda of the left. 

"The defeat of woke capitalism shows the power that conservative groups have when we work together with a single voice. Walmart's elimination of DEI is a stunning reversal from a couple of years ago when seemingly every corporation was putting its woke political interests above its business, threatening its shareholders and employees. Conservative groups should take this playbook that defeated woke capitalism and use it to achieve other policy wins,"  Job Creators Network CEO Alfredo Ortiz released in a statement. 

The Boardroom Initiative is also weighing in.

"Thanks to efforts by groups like the Boardroom Initiative, woke capitalism is on the run. Nowhere is this better exemplified than with Walmart's decision to end its DEI and transgender efforts. Walmart is the nation's largest retailer, and its woke surrender will ripple through the economy where DEI is already quickly retreating," Boardroom Initiative Chairman Ed Rensi said. "Corporate executives are finally recognizing that they should focus on their businesses, customers, and employees, not distracting, divisive issues like woke politics. Conservative groups should keep the pressure on to secure even more victories and end woke capitalism for good."

Other companies that have rolled back DEI programs in recent months include Lowe’s, Tractor Supply, Ford, Harley-Davidson and more. 

