Someone Needs to Tell E. Jean Carroll to Give it a Rest

E. Jean Carroll, the woman who sued Donald Trump for defamation and left CNN’s Anderson Cooper aghast with her ‘rape is sexy’ remarks, is mulling slapping the former president with another lawsuit over his town hall event with CNN. During that media spectacle, Trump called Carroll a “whack job” and denied in the strongest terms that he had never met the woman. This week, a New York City jury ruled in her favor, where Trump must pay $5 million in damages. The jury did not agree with Carroll on the first question, which is whether Trump raped her in the 1990s (via NBC News):

Former President Donald Trump on E. Jean Carroll:



"I swear... and I have never done that. And I swear I have no idea who the hell... she's a whack job." pic.twitter.com/lZ94oN7uTT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 11, 2023

Trump was asked what he'd say to voters who think he should be disqualified for running for office because of the E Jean Carroll decision...



Trump: "Well there aren't too many of them because my poll numbers just came out... they went up."



The crowd CHEERS.



This isn't going… pic.twitter.com/kNHT8n7pqE — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 11, 2023





Former President Donald Trump mocked E. Jean Carroll as a "whack job" and insisted her account of being sexually assaulted by him decades ago was "fake" and "made up" one day after a jury found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming the writer. During a CNN town hall at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire on Wednesday, Trump was pressed on the verdict, one in which a nine-person New York jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages. Host Kaitlan Collins first asked Trump what he would say to voters who felt being found liable for sexually abusing a woman was disqualifying for a presidential candidates. "Well, there aren’t too many of them," the GOP presidential front-runner fired back. "Because my poll numbers just came out [and] they went up." "My poll numbers went up, and they went up with the other fake charge too," Trump added, nodding to charges he faces in New York for allegedly falsifying business records related to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and another woman toward the end of his 2016 presidential campaign.’

You can see why liberal America came to full froth last night, which is why Ms. Carroll is considering another legal action (via NYT):

When former President Donald J. Trump was inveighing against E. Jean Carroll on CNN Wednesday night, at least one person was not watching: Ms. Carroll. She was asleep and did not learn of his comments calling her claim of a decades-old sexual assault “fake” and a “made-up story” until Thursday morning, when her lawyer sent her a transcript, she said. “It’s just stupid, it’s just disgusting, vile, foul, it wounds people,” Ms. Carroll said in an interview with The New York Times on Thursday, adding that she had been “insulted by better people.” Mr. Trump’s comments came just one day after a Manhattan jury awarded Ms. Carroll $5 million in damages and found him liable for sexually abusing her in the mid-1990s in a department store dressing room and also for defaming her on his Truth Social platform. […] Ms. Carroll said she was infuriated when her longtime stylist told her on Thursday morning that the stylist’s 15-year-old son was talking about what Mr. Trump had said on television Wednesday. “I am upset on the behalf of young men in America,” Ms. Carroll said. “They cannot listen to this balderdash and this old-timey view of women, which is a cave man view.” Ms. Carroll, 79, is now weighing whether to file a new defamation lawsuit against Mr. Trump, said her lawyer, Roberta A. Kaplan. In addition to the case that ended Tuesday, Ms. Carroll has an earlier defamation suit against Mr. Trump, 76, that is still pending. Mr. Trump has argued in that case that he cannot be sued because he made those comments in his official capacity as president.

Another lawsuit? Trump is right: whenever the media or some figure with a grudge unleashes on him, the better he does in the polls. The hard-core segments of the GOP base see the heavy politicization behind these actions. And maybe that’s what Carroll wants because it’s an open secret that Democrats hope Trump is the 2024 nominee. Perhaps, she’s doing her part for the Democratic Party in fostering another presidential defeat for Donald Trump, or at least that's what she thinks. But after emerging victorious in this kangaroo court, I’m betting the public is getting tired of this woman. Frankly, not many know about her, the allegations, or the court battle that just concluded. Just give it a rest, lady.

In the meantime, Trump has appealed the verdict in the defamation case.

JUST IN - Trump files a notice of appeal in E. Jean Carroll case. pic.twitter.com/DK7OZqcXYz — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 11, 2023



