Bill Maher Rips Apart Democrats' Trump Strategy for 2024

Bill Maher is firing off red warning flares to his fellow Democrats, but I doubt they’ll listen. He’s a comedian, though one of the more level-headed liberals who have tried to understand the current political landscape. Second, Maher’s staunchly pro-Israel, pro-free speech, and terrified of radical Islam—all sensible positions. His aversion to kowtowing to the authoritarian, politically correct regime of the progressive Left has led to his ostracization, though he still delivers biting commentaries against Republicans.

Still, he nailed why the Democrats’ 2024 strategy to defeat Donald Trump will blow up in their faces, and it doesn’t take a seasoned political operative to know the defects here. Joe Biden’s approval ratings are atrocious, more commonly seen among term-limited presidents in the twilight of their occupancy in the White House. Biden is near Bush-level approval c. late 2007. Biden must be one of the weakest incumbent presidents to run for re-election, and that’s neutralized most of the built-in election advantages this office brings to these campaign operations.

Maher aptly noted what we’ve been mentioning all week: you can’t say, ‘Look at this guy’ when your backyard is a mess. That backyard is the Democratic Party base who can’t stand Joe Biden. Labor union support is suspect, as the United Auto Workers president admitted a great majority of his members aren’t supporting Biden. Young people are drifting away over student loan bailout drama and this administration’s support for Israel—it’s also why Muslim voters are rebelling.

Black and Hispanic voters are also leaving the Biden tent, with non-white working-class voters continuing their march into the Republican Party. As a Democrat, you cannot win an election without these groups. In New York, Donald Trump is beating out Biden with Hispanic voters. It may be one state, but pollsters admit it’s a trend they’re seeing nationwide. Trump may not be popular, but neither is Biden, and the pervasive mediocrity, incompetence, and outright failure from this presidency is enough to make voters forget whatever misgivings they may have over Donald Trump (via Fox News):

Maher kicked off his panel discussion Friday night by complaining about how he's feeling "gypped" for the GOP primary since Trump is handily beating his remaining competitor, former U.N. Amb. Nikki Haley. "We don't even get the audition phase of our reality show we call an election… I feel like I'm snubbed as a citizen," Maher quipped. He then sounded the alarm on the "two liabilities" President Biden has, which polling in past months has shown he is losing with "Hispanics" and "people under 35." "Let's take the first one. That's the issue of immigration, or at least it seems that's what the Democrats think it is. And yet they're the party that keeps losing Hispanics to the party of razor wire now," Maher said, referring to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott placing razor wire on the southern border at the center of a legal battle with the Biden administration.

And then, there’s the woke nonsense:

It’s too early, but if Trump can remain focused on Biden’s record and not talk about the 2020 election, he’ll win in a landslide. Are there enough voters to block Trump from office? Of course. But the only people who can make a Biden vote without it hurting are rich, wealthy whites along the coasts who are not the majority. Everyone else will be in clothespin vote territory, but a win is a win to me. No Democrat can win with Biden’s current levels of support among blacks, Hispanics, and young people. Factor in a large share of Muslim voters staying home in the Rust Belt, and it’s ugly—hideous for Joe Biden.