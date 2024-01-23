Excuse Me? Trump Is Beating Out Biden With Latinos in This State?

Black and Hispanic voters are fleeing the Democratic Party. This trend reared its head in late 2023, but it’s been a constant indicator that Joe Biden is standing on some of the worst re-election ground of any incumbent in recent memory. It may be a historic low. If there is one voter group that Democrats cannot lose, it’s black voters. You can’t win the nomination or the general election without them. Right now, they’re sick of Joe Biden. The same goes for Hispanic voters—Joe Biden can’t seem to keep the core groups of the Democratic Party base in line.

The reasons are many, and some have tried to play True Detective and piece it together. Is it because Joe Biden isn’t progressive enough, or is it Trump? There are many theories. One thing is clear in New York: Trump is beating Biden with Hispanics because the latter’s failed immigration policy has turned the Big Apple into a massive illegal alien hub that’s drained city resources (via NY Post):

President Biden’s popularity has plummeted so precipitously in New York that he trails former President Donald Trump among Latino voters amid the unrelenting migrant crisis — though the Empire State would still vote blue in a 2024 matchup between the two, according to a new survey. Trump leads Biden 42% to 39% among Hispanic voters with the remainder undecided, according to the Siena College Poll released Monday. As recently as November, the incumbent Democrat led his predecessor by 27 points in the traditionally left-leaning demographic. “I would think it’s very concerning [for Biden]” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. “It fits in with what we’re seeing nationally.” Biden, 81, beat Trump, 77, by 23 percentage points in New York in 2020. This time, however, the president leads Trump by just nine points, 46% to 37%, which tracks with Biden trailing the 45th president in other battleground states.

It’s far too soon to make projections. Still, it’s not too early to say these are terrible numbers for a sitting president who will not oversee an economic renaissance, peace in the Middle East, or an inflation crisis resolved this year. Biden also looks terrible, exhibiting signs that he is what he is: an aged man who cannot keep up with the tenacious pace of working at the White House. He’s also bound to fall at some event this year. The question is how many and how it will impact him with voters.

Barack Obama knew Joe Biden wasn’t presidential material, with reports that he even told his former VP he didn’t have to run. Biden now has to work on reviving the economy, getting inflation under wraps, defeating the Houthis, monitoring Israel’s operations against Hamas/Hezbollah, and keeping an eye on Ukraine. There’s no way he has the bandwidth to do all this well. His own aides and officials have no idea what’s going on, as we saw when Secretary of Defense Austin Lloyd was hospitalized in the ICU earlier this month and at 1600 Penn knew about it. Also, planes are missing screws, and panels are blowing off mid-flights. What exactly is Pete Buttigieg doing?

Trump may be unpopular, but can he still win this election? With these figures, he sure can.