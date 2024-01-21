Liberals Aren't Going to Like Who John Fetterman Thinks Is Threatening the American Dream

The honeymoon phase with Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) continues as the Pennsylvania Democrat sheds his progressive ties. He’s not doing so because he’s becoming a Republican, but Fetterman has concluded that he wants nothing to do with these people anymore. Is it because they’ve become a cesspool of vicious antisemites in the wake of Hamas’ October 7 attacks against Israel? Or is it because these people are pro-open borders, with no interest in curbing what is arguably an invasion at our southern border?

Either way, Fetterman’s position on both issues has led to his cancellation on the Left, but he couldn’t care less. The former mayor of Braddock remains firm that we have an immigration crisis, that the equivalent of the population of Pittsburgh arriving at our border daily is unsustainable, and that talking about it doesn’t make you a xenophobe. His latest remarks on illegal immigration are sure to send the Left into a tailspin: these illegal aliens are threatening the American dream (via NY Post):

Fetterman! I forgive the hoodie!! I forgive!!! pic.twitter.com/iCTjU9fGTb — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) January 21, 2024

Fetterman says American dream is threatened by 300,000 illegal immigrants swarming southern border https://t.co/AxXCmWG9Hk — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 20, 2024





Sen. John Fetterman once boasted about being a progressive. Now he doesn’t recognize them anymore. “It’s not so much that I left the title, the title left me,” said Fetterman, 54, who edged out Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2022 to help keep the U.S. Senate blue, and once vowed that “Progressive values” were the heart of his political identity. “Increasingly, [progressives] moved and migrated into some positions that I don’t agree with and I really just feel much more comfortable just being a Democrat,” the controversial Pennsylvania lawmaker told The Post this week during an exclusive sitdown in his D.C. office. The interview was conducted in the dark, which his staff said was his personal preference. […] “There is a crisis,” he said. “We have a crisis at our border, and it can’t be controversial that we should have a secure border.” Fetterman cited alarming figures from U.S. Customs and Border Protection showing there had been more than 300,000 migrants encounters at the southern border in December. “That’s larger than the population of Pittsburgh. . . .That’s [Pennsylvania’s] second largest city — and that’s one month,” he said. Both parties need to come together and develop and “comprehensive solution” to illegal immigration, he said, refusing to grade the Biden administration’s performance on the migrant crisis. “He recognizes that there is an issue there,” the senator said, insisting Biden is looking for a bipartisan deal and not afraid of “blowback” from the left.

Again, he’s not a Republican, so he can’t press too hard on Biden—but we know that the president isn’t serious about the border or finding a bipartisan solution. Joe admitted the southern border wasn’t secure but waffled on what to do afterward—what else is new? If Biden is serious, he will fire DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. He won’t. Also, I don’t see a path to bipartisanship here. Both parties have key items that the other finds unpalatable. As for blowback, Biden has been known to cave when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and the Squad raise hell on the Hill.

But, hey, who knew that Fetterman would become the biggest thorn in the side of the progressive Left?