Watch an NFL Head Coach Handle an Embarrassing Question Like a Pro
Correction: Sports Illustrated Isn't Totally Dead, But Almost Everyone Is Still Fired
How Novak Djokovic Responded to the Death of the Reporter Who Attacked Him...
Biden's Open Border Is a National Security 'Risk This Country Cannot Afford'
If There’s An Enthusiasm Gap, Republicans Better Be Ready To Deal With It
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 201: What the Bible Says About Appearance
Great Nations in Decline Don’t Die, They Turn into Something Else
A Biblical Commemoration of the Sanctity of Life
House Budget Committee Makes History
Israel: Seeing Red
Maybe They Really Do Hate Us
DeSantis Says This About Trump If Forced to Suspend His Campaign
Texas Authorities Begin Arresting Illegal Immigrants at Southern Border
Biden Admits the U.S. Border Is Not Secure, But There’s a Catch
Tipsheet

Liberals Aren't Going to Like Who John Fetterman Thinks Is Threatening the American Dream

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 21, 2024 6:45 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The honeymoon phase with Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) continues as the Pennsylvania Democrat sheds his progressive ties. He’s not doing so because he’s becoming a Republican, but Fetterman has concluded that he wants nothing to do with these people anymore. Is it because they’ve become a cesspool of vicious antisemites in the wake of Hamas’ October 7 attacks against Israel? Or is it because these people are pro-open borders, with no interest in curbing what is arguably an invasion at our southern border? 

Advertisement

Either way, Fetterman’s position on both issues has led to his cancellation on the Left, but he couldn’t care less. The former mayor of Braddock remains firm that we have an immigration crisis, that the equivalent of the population of Pittsburgh arriving at our border daily is unsustainable, and that talking about it doesn’t make you a xenophobe. His latest remarks on illegal immigration are sure to send the Left into a tailspin: these illegal aliens are threatening the American dream (via NY Post): 


Sen. John Fetterman once boasted about being a progressive. Now he doesn’t recognize them anymore. 

“It’s not so much that I left the title, the title left me,” said Fetterman, 54, who edged out Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2022 to help keep the U.S. Senate blue, and once vowed that “Progressive values” were the heart of his political identity. 

“Increasingly, [progressives] moved and migrated into some positions that I don’t agree with and I really just feel much more comfortable just being a Democrat,” the controversial Pennsylvania lawmaker told The Post this week during an exclusive sitdown in his D.C. office. 

The interview was conducted in the dark, which his staff said was his personal preference. 

[…] 

“There is a crisis,” he said. “We have a crisis at our border, and it can’t be controversial that we should have a secure border.” 

Fetterman cited alarming figures from U.S. Customs and Border Protection showing there had been more than 300,000 migrants encounters at the southern border in December. 

“That’s larger than the population of Pittsburgh. . . .That’s [Pennsylvania’s] second largest city — and that’s one month,” he said. 

Both parties need to come together and develop and “comprehensive solution” to illegal immigration, he said, refusing to grade the Biden administration’s performance on the migrant crisis. 

“He recognizes that there is an issue there,” the senator said, insisting Biden is looking for a bipartisan deal and not afraid of “blowback” from the left. 

Recommended

How Novak Djokovic Responded to the Death of the Reporter Who Attacked Him Over His Vaccination Status Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Again, he’s not a Republican, so he can’t press too hard on Biden—but we know that the president isn’t serious about the border or finding a bipartisan solution. Joe admitted the southern border wasn’t secure but waffled on what to do afterward—what else is new? If Biden is serious, he will fire DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. He won’t. Also, I don’t see a path to bipartisanship here. Both parties have key items that the other finds unpalatable. As for blowback, Biden has been known to cave when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and the Squad raise hell on the Hill.

But, hey, who knew that Fetterman would become the biggest thorn in the side of the progressive Left?

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How Novak Djokovic Responded to the Death of the Reporter Who Attacked Him Over His Vaccination Status Matt Vespa
DeSantis Says This About Trump If Forced to Suspend His Campaign Sarah Arnold
Israel: Seeing Red Alan Joseph Bauer
Correction: Sports Illustrated Isn't Totally Dead, But Almost Everyone Is Still Fired Matt Vespa
Former British MP Captures the Pro-Palestinian Side in One Tweet. It's Horrifying. Matt Vespa
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 201: What the Bible Says About Appearance Myra Kahn Adams

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
How Novak Djokovic Responded to the Death of the Reporter Who Attacked Him Over His Vaccination Status Matt Vespa
Advertisement