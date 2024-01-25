It Looks Like the January 6 Committee Got Busted for Destroying More Evidence

When you have a terrible sales pitch, it’s best to eliminate the materials. Except this wasn’t a sales pitch—it was an official act of Congress that required evidence to be collected, cataloged, and preserved. People were sworn under oath to make the case that Donald Trump was Augusto Pinochet reincarnated, who tried to overthrow the government on January 6, 2021. Then-Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) staked their political careers on this Democratic hit job and lost. Cheney got blown out in a primary challenge, while Kinzinger opted not to seek reelection.

After months of this select committee, they turned up nothing that we didn’t already know, which was that Trump didn’t foment an armed rebellion, this wasn’t some cataclysmic event, and this was all one massive Democratic Party fundraising operation—all of which was given the stamp of bipartisan approval because of Kinzinger and Cheney’s participation.

This event was so jarring to the national psyche, such a blow to the country, that this committee failed to preserve any of its communications with the Biden White House. The evidence was destroyed, something not typically seen with congressional investigations viewed as embodying the highest levels of national concern. And now, we have another incident of evidence being lost in ‘Mandyville.’ This time, the files in question were encrypted and deleted before Republicans formally retook control of the House in 2023. A forensic team contracted by Republicans was able to recover the data. Now, they need to access it (via Fox News):

The former House Select Committee on Jan. 6 deleted more than 100 encrypted files from its probe just days before Republicans took over the majority in the House of Representatives, Fox News Digital has learned. The House Administration Committee's Oversight Subcommittee is leading an investigation into Jan. 6, 2021, led by Chairman Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga. The panel is investigating the security failures on that day, as well as the "actions" of the former select committee investigating the Capitol riot. […] Sources familiar with Loudermilk’s investigation told Fox News Digital that, per House rules, the former select committee, which was chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., was required to turn over all documents from its investigation to the new, GOP-led panel, after Republicans secured the majority of the House of Representatives following the 2022 midterm elections. […] Sources told Fox News Digital that Thompson had told Loudermilk that the select committee would turn over four terabytes of archived data, but that the new committee only received approximately two terabytes of data. Fox News Digital has learned that Loudermilk’s committee hired a digital forensics team to scrape hard drives to determine what information they were not given. The forensics team, according to sources familiar with their search, determined that 117 files were both deleted and encrypted. Sources said those files were deleted on Jan. 1, 2023 – just days before Thompson’s team was required to transfer the data to the new committee. Fox News Digital has learned the forensics team has recovered all 117 deleted and encrypted files. Now, Loudermilk is demanding answers and passwords to access the data. […] Loudermilk demanded the White House and DHS comply with his request by Jan. 24.

I doubt they complied. Do we need to have a hearing…about the hearing on January 6? It was the most traumatic event in American history, according to the Left, but they’ve destroyed evidence to that effect. Maybe it’s because it never existed. After all, this is a fake narrative. Suppose Special Counsel Jack Smith and his army of anti-Trump attorneys couldn’t muster enough evidence to indict Trump on insurrection charges. In that case, you know this select committee, Cheney’s baby, didn’t have any.