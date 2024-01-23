KJP Claims Biden Has Been to the Border. There's a Major Problem With...
Tipsheet

Joe Biden's Democratic Challenger Exploded at the Media Last Night

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 23, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It’s not covered extensively because President Joe Biden already has the Democratic nomination in the bag, but he does have a challenger. Remember, Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) is running to boot Biden by presenting himself as the candidate who is serious about beating the former president and discussing the issues that matter to Americans. Of course, the national media sees Phillips as the male version of Nikki Haley: running for president as a vanity exercise since they have zero shot at winning the nomination or the general election. 

Some were even perturbed that Phillips was doing this, asking what outcome he could expect with the deck stacked against him. Also, the terrible omen that comes when a member of his own party challenges an incumbent president. Still, Phillips might be doing the country a solid by being a rage gauger since he ripped into the media for not asking the questions at the heart of Americans’ concerns for 2024. 

He did apologize for being so animated, understanding that these reporters have a job to do, but added that they’re doing it poorly. 

“You're not asking the questions that Americans give a s--- about,” he said—noting that there’s a reason why a lot of people attend Trump rallies. It’s simple: he’s listening to them. He also swung at his party, saying that no one seems serious about wanting to defeat Donald Trump.

