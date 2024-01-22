Israel Has Offered a Ceasefire Deal to Hamas

The legions of antisemites and anti-Israel buffoons can rejoice. They got what they’ve been clamoring about for weeks. The campaign of harassment against Jewish bystanders and businesses, the efforts to shut down airports, and the attempts to block traffic to save the bloodthirsty dogs who call themselves Hamas have been successful: Israel has proposed a ceasefire…for two months. It’s better than nothing, right?

Advertisement

The Jewish state has pitched this deal in return for the release of all the remaining hostages. Hamas is being offered a short breather before Israel finishes them all. The world, especially the Jew-hating nations of Europe and the United Nations, gets a pause in the fighting they so desperately wanted for humanitarian reasons, supposedly (via Axios):

Israel has given Hamas a proposal through Qatari and Egyptian mediators that includes up to two months of a pause in the fighting as part of a multi-phase deal that would include the release of all remaining hostages held in Gaza, two Israeli officials said. Why it matters: While the proposal doesn't include an agreement to end the war, it is the longest period of ceasefire that Israel has offered Hamas since the start of the war. Driving the news: More than 130 hostages are still being held in Gaza. Israeli officials say several dozen hostages either died on October 7 or in the weeks since then. President Biden's adviser Brett McGurk travelled to Egypt on Sunday and will continue to Qatar afterward for talks aimed at making progress in the negotiations to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas. Qatari and Egyptian mediators have been trying for weeks to bridge the gaps between the parties in order to make progress towards a deal. U.S. officials told Axios that reaching such an agreement might be the only path that could lead to a ceasefire in Gaza.

It’s not going to work. Hamas was still firing rockets when the first ‘pause’ was agreed to, and they’re killing hostages now. No doubt it wouldn’t shock me if Hams agrees but continues to attack Israel. These are terrorists that can’t be trusted, and the fact that people view them as legitimate actors akin to other nations in the civilized world remains maddingly annoying.