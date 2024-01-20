Boeing's Horrible Month Continues As a 747 Cargo Plane Bursts Into Flames
Based on Trump's Remarks Last Night, I Don't Think Nikki Haley Is Going...
So, Do You Think This Story Out of NYC Will Make the Headlines?
All Sports Illustrated Staffers to be Fired
A Front-Row Seat to Biden's Open Border
The American Nomenklatura is Destroying the Country
Don’t Believe the Myth: School Choice and Public Education Can Coexist
WH: 'We Have to Do Something About Illegal Migration' Then Brags About Taxpayer-Funded...
It Took Just 90 Seconds for Joe Biden to Get Confused During a...
Biden's Open Border Policies Are Deadly Enough to Kill 'Every American'
Andrew Cuomo Sues Letitia James Over Sexual Harassment Investigation Documents
A 2024 Woke-to-English Translation Guide
DeSantis Won't Be Saved by an Angel
Don’t Let the 2024 Elections Distract You From the Future of Abortion
Tipsheet

Former British MP Captures the Pro-Palestinian Side in One Tweet. It's Horrifying.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 20, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

They’re not beating around the bush anymore regarding their position in Israel. In the wake of the Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip following the brutal terror attacks committed by Hamas, the pro-Palestinian/Hamas side has been going ballistic. They’ve held numerous rallies worldwide, blocked bridges, attempted to shut down airports, and harassed innocent Jewish bystanders. 

Advertisement

They’ve targeted their businesses. It’s not about Israel—it’s about antisemitism. It’s always been that way at its core, though for years, it’s been shielded as an academic disagreement regarding the founding of the Jewish state. Now, these people are just openly pro-terrorist. Take former British MP Chris Williamson, who said that Israel must be destroyed, 'dismantled' like apartheid South Africa or Nazi Germany, adding that it should have never been created in 1948: 


And this isn’t the first time Williamson has landed in hot water for sharing anti-Israel remarks. He was investigated for possibly committing a hate crime on social media by police last October. And yes, he said, at the time, Israel had “forfeited” the right to exist (via BBC): 

Recommended

It Took Just 90 Seconds for Joe Biden to Get Confused During a Speech Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Police are to investigate whether a former MP committed a hate crime in a social media post about Israel.

Chris Williamson, ex-Labour MP for Derby North posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday night that "Israel has forfeited any right to exist". 

Derbyshire Police said they had received "multiple reports" about the comment.

The force said it would now consider whether the post constituted a hate crime. 

A spokesperson said: "The force has received multiple reports relating to a tweet posted by Chris Williamson on the evening of 17 October regarding the Israel/Palestine conflict. 

"We take reports of potential hate crimes seriously while also being mindful of freedom of speech and the rights of individuals to express their views. 

"Sometimes the opinions will be made robustly and may cause offence [sic] but that does not necessarily mean that a law has been broken.

Like the chant ‘from the river to the sea,’ saying a state has forfeited its right to exist or should be dismantled is a sanitized call for genocide. Mr. Williamson is another anti-Israel individual who exposed what these people want in the end—and it’s horrifying.

Advertisement

Side Note: Mr. Williamson knows that Arab Israelis exist, they vote, they can be elected to office, and they have been confirmed to the Supreme Court of Israel. It was an Arab jurist who sent former PM Ehud Olmert to jail on corruption charges. There is no separate transportation system for non-Jews in Israel. Every talking point aimed at painting Israel as an apartheid state gets debunked by the fact that Israel is a free, democratic society. You can read the laws online, sir. Anyone who thinks otherwise is just a bigot, and those folks have been coming out of the woodwork to lend their support to a bunch of bloodthirsty terrorists. 


Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It Took Just 90 Seconds for Joe Biden to Get Confused During a Speech Sarah Arnold
So, Do You Think This Story Out of NYC Will Make the Headlines? Matt Vespa
WH: 'We Have to Do Something About Illegal Migration' Then Brags About Taxpayer-Funded Services They Get Sarah Arnold
All Sports Illustrated Staffers to be Fired Matt Vespa
A 2024 Woke-to-English Translation Guide David Burg
The American Nomenklatura is Destroying the Country Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
It Took Just 90 Seconds for Joe Biden to Get Confused During a Speech Sarah Arnold
Advertisement