Former ESPN Host Noticed Something Peculiar About USA Hockey's Win in Sweden
Our Incompetent Elite Opening Up America To Attack
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospitalization Saga Just Got Worse
Not A Good Week For Nikki Haley
Degenerates ‘Saving’ Democracy?
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 199: What the Bible Says About Obedience
Are Most Children with Gender Dysphoria Gay, and Not Transgender Candidates?
U.S. Attorney Suggests DOJ Will Target Americans Who Stood Outside the Capitol On...
Confused Biden Can't Figure Out Where He Is After Anti-Trump Speech
Sitting U.S. Senator Misquotes Benjamin Franklin to Fit Narrative About January 6
America's Lost Religious Virtue
Blessed Are the Persistent
DeSantis Doesn’t Fall for Reporter’s 'Gotcha' Question
Colorado Republican Will Not Seek Reelection
Tipsheet

Trump Is Still Taking Shots at the Late John McCain

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 07, 2024 7:05 AM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) has long been laid to rest after succumbing to brain cancer in 2018. Still, former President Donald Trump opted to take another shot at the longtime Arizona Republican and 2008 presidential candidate. With the Iowa Caucuses upon us, Trump has been making his final pushes in a state he should win handily over his competition on January 15. 

Advertisement

The former president mostly torched Joe Biden during his visit to Iowa but had to deliver this jab against McCain over his opposition to the so-called skinny repeal of Obamacare, one of the last significant votes the Arizona senator cast before his passing. Trump did not hold back (via Associated Press): 

Former President Donald Trump, campaigning in Iowa Saturday, marked the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol by casting the migrant surge on the southern border as the “real” insurrection. 

Just over a week before the Republican nomination process begins with Iowa’s kickoff caucuses, Trump did not explicitly acknowledge the date. 

[…] 

Trump’s remarks in Newton in central Iowa came a day after Biden delivered a speech near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, where he cast Trump as a grave threat to democracy and called Jan. 6 a day when “we nearly lost America — lost it all.” 

[…] 

Trump spent much of the day assailing Biden, casting him as incompetent and the real threat to democracy. But he also attacked fellow Republicans, including the late Sen. John McCain of Arizona, whose “no” vote derailed GOP efforts to repeal former President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law. 

“John McCain, for some reason, couldn’t get his arm up that day,” said Trump of McCain, who was shot down over Vietnam in 1967 and spent 5½ years as a prisoner of war. The injuries he suffered left him unable to lift his arms over his head for the rest of his life. His daughter, Meghan McCain, responded on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, calling Trump an expletive and her father an “American hero.” 

Earlier Saturday, Trump courted young conservative activists in Des Moines, speaking to members of Run GenZ, an organization that encourages young conservatives to run for office. 

Trump’s campaign is hoping to turn out thousands of supporters who have never caucused before as part of a show of force aimed at denying his rivals momentum and demonstrating his organizing prowess heading into the general election. 

Recommended

Former ESPN Host Noticed Something Peculiar About USA Hockey's Win in Sweden Matt Vespa
Advertisement


Again, is this shocking? Trump is indelicate, but that’s also part of his appeal; he’s not a swamp creature. He is the definition of outside the Beltway, but that was in 2016. As a former president, he can’t recycle that script, and I think he knows that. In the meantime, if you’re on Trump’s bad side and enter his stream of consciousness on the stump, living or dead, you’re going to get the hatchet chucked at you.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former ESPN Host Noticed Something Peculiar About USA Hockey's Win in Sweden Matt Vespa
Our Incompetent Elite Opening Up America To Attack Kurt Schlichter
Confused Biden Can't Figure Out Where He Is After Anti-Trump Speech Sarah Arnold
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospitalization Saga Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
Sitting U.S. Senator Misquotes Benjamin Franklin to Fit Narrative About January 6 Rebecca Downs
Not A Good Week For Nikki Haley Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Former ESPN Host Noticed Something Peculiar About USA Hockey's Win in Sweden Matt Vespa
Advertisement