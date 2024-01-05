So, That's How Ghislaine Maxwell Lured Epstein's Victims
Tipsheet

Given the Details, the Media Is Certainly Going to Bury the Iowa School Shooting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 05, 2024 7:05 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Mia had all the details on Thursday regarding the tragic school shooting in Perry, Iowa. As students at Perry High School were returning from their winter break Thursday morning, Dylan Butler, 17, opened fire, killing one sixth-grader and injuring five others (via NYT):

A gunman killed a sixth-grade student and injured five other people at a high school in Perry, Iowa, early Thursday morning just as students were arriving back to school after their winter break. 

Four of the injured were students, and one was an administrator, Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said at a news conference on Thursday. One of the injured victims was in critical condition. 

The administrator was identified by Easton Valley Community School District as Dan Marburger, the principal at Perry High School, where the shooting took place. Officials did not release the names of any other victims. 

The gunman, identified as Dylan Butler, a 17-year-old student at the high school, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Mr. Mortvedt said. Law enforcement officials believe he acted alone and said the motive for the attack was not yet known.

Mia noted that Butler’s social media accounts were scrubbed, but before they were deep-sixed, he was known for using “genderfluid” hashtags. Before committing suicide, Butler also set bombs in the school: 

An emoji of the gay Pride flag was featured in the TikTok page's bio and an image of an anime girl was selected as the profile picture's avatar. In another TikTok video, the account used the hashtag "genderfluid." 

According to a series of Reddit posts that Butler appears to have authored, he interacted with transgender and "femboy" forums. 

Butler is believed to have acted alone. He was armed with a pump-action shotgun and a small-caliber handgun. During a search of the school, authorities additionally located an "improvised," "rudimentary" explosive device, which was rendered "safe" by the state fire marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).  

You know where I’m going with this: this story is going to be depth-charged to hell by the liberal media. There’s nothing here to weaponize against conservatives. The shooter was a genderfluid/transgender whackjob. With 2024 upon us, politicians aren’t going to be sticking their necks out for a gun control bill based on a transgender going insane. The media will write up the main points and move on because this shooting, yet again, does not comport with the narrative that pro-MAGA white supremacists are killing us all. 

This shooting isn’t the first time a transgender went haywire. The shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville was transgender, Aberdeen was transgender, and there was a plot that was foiled in Colorado. William Whitworth, AKA Lily Whitworth, was arrested in the spring of 2023 and later pleaded guilty to second-degree assault charges. Whitworth faces up to 16 years in prison and will be sentenced on January 19. 

This story will be gone by Monday, if not sooner.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

