Spencer is going to have a lot more about who’s on the infamous Jeffrey Epstein list, but these court documents from Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit from 2017 are damning and disturbing. Giuffre accused Epstein lackey Ghislaine Maxwell of being the point person that led to her being sexually abused in this sordid and extensive sex trafficking ring, which federal authorities knew about but did nothing. It’s the classic tale of the wealthy and well-connected buying legal protections that shielded them from what would’ve been multiple life sentences for human trafficking and rape.

Epstein was a top donor for the Democratic Party—he had to be protected. From the Clintons to members of the British Royal Family, Epstein had an “in” with those who shaped public policy, while allegedly providing them with underaged girls for entertainment. Now, the names of these individuals who reportedly engaged in illegal trysts with these girls has been released. You know some of the names, but we have billionaire hotel magnates and notable attorneys listed in these pages (via Axios):

Court filings from a lawsuit related to Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking conspiracy case were unsealed on Wednesday. The big picture: The documents feature roughly 150 people mentioned in previously redacted parts of the suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced last year to 20 years in prison on sex trafficking and other charges for helping Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. Being named in the suit does not equate to being accused of wrongdoing. […] Driving the news: Virginia Giuffre, who accused Maxwell of facilitating her sexual abuse, settled the suit in 2017, but the terms were not immediately made public. Judge Loretta Preska of the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York last month set a Jan. 1 release date for the court documents to be unsealed in the civil case.

Spencer already wrote about how Slick Willy is mentioned 50 times in the documents. In July of 2019, Epstein was finally indicted of sex trafficking charges. The following month, he was dead, supposedly by suicide, which no one accepted at face value. Given the names in these files, many people would prefer to see this man dead than rattle off explicit details of these alleged rendezvous. Even worse, use that information to strike another plea agreement. The first one, handed down in 2008, was controversial since it was seen as a sweetheart deal that prevented further investigation into Epstein’s activities. The attorney who handled this case was Alexander Acosta, who would later become Trump’s secretary of labor. The July 2019 indictment of Epstein and the rehashing of the events leading to the previous plea deal led to Acosta's resignation from his cabinet position.

Epstein’s death has been a source of intrigue. Hillary Clinton being a culprit in his death has been a popular conspiracy theory. Prison logs were falsified, and while Epstein wasn’t meant to be left unsupervised, he was in the 24 hours before his death. Several prison officials also knew he was meant to be under constant watch, but that was also ignored.

It's as if a lot of people knew this guy would die.