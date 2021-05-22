Two Guards Watching Jeffrey Epstein Admitted Something That Should Rehash Speculations About His Death

The Jeffrey Epstein murder mystery is back. To rehash, he was the uber-wealthy hedge fund manager who had ties to almost every powerful person on the planet. From former US presidents to members of the British Royal Family, Epstein knew them all. Even Bill Gates palled around with him. If this doesn’t spark people’s interest due to his ties to the Clintons, well—it should after what two guards tasked with watching the convicted human trafficker and pedophile admitted to doing recently. They falsified the jail records (via Associated Press):

The two Bureau of Prisons workers tasked with guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself in a New York jail have admitted they falsified records, but they will skirt any time behind bars under a deal with federal prosecutors, authorities said Friday. The prison workers, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, were accused of sleeping and browsing the internet instead of monitoring Epstein the night he took his own life in August 2019. They were charged with lying on prison records to make it seem as though they had made required checks on the financier before he was found in his cell. New York City’s medical examiner ruled Epstein’s death a suicide. As part of the deal with prosecutors, they will enter into a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department and will serve no time behind bars, according to a letter from federal prosecutors that was filed in court papers Friday. Noel and Thomas would instead be subjected to supervised release, would be required to complete 100 hours of community service and would be required to fully cooperate with an ongoing probe by the Justice Department’s inspector general, it says.

In July of 2019, he was indicted for trafficking underage girls. A month later he was dead. It was an apparent suicide. No one believed it especially with his ties to folks who apparently did some nasty things at his residences. There were allegations of tapes with very powerful people doing very bad things. And yes, the FBI raided his ‘pedophile island’ that was allegedly wired for sound.

We often dismiss conspiracy theorists, but on this one, they would be given a pass. Given the tapes that are allegedly around, I could see someone wanting Epstein dead. Are you kidding me? He already tried suicide once, folks. The footage of that attempt has been lost, by the way. Oh, and he was taken off suicide watch hours before he died? At least eight jail officials knew he shouldn’t have been left alone and yet that order was ignored (via WaPo):

At least eight Bureau of Prisons staffers knew that strict instructions had been given not to leave multimillionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein alone in his cell, yet the order was apparently ignored in the 24 hours leading up to his death, according to people familiar with the matter. The fact that so many prison officials were aware of the directive — not just low-level correctional officers, but supervisors and managers — has alarmed investigators assessing what so far appears to be a stunning failure to follow instructions, these people said. Like others, they spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing investigations. They declined to identify the eight. Investigators suspect that at least some of these individuals also knew Epstein had been left alone in a cell before he died, and they are working to determine the extent of such knowledge, these people said, cautioning that the apparent disregard for the instruction does not necessarily mean there was criminal conduct. The explanation, they said, could be simpler and sadder — bureaucratic incompetence spanning multiple individuals and ranks within the organization. The Bureau of Prisons declined to comment. “It’s perplexing,” said Robert Hood, a former warden at the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colo. “If people were given instructions that Epstein should not be left alone, I don’t understand how they were not followed.” Hood, who also once served as the Bureau of Prisons’ chief of internal affairs, said it was disconcerting that officials might have thought they were putting Epstein on a less-intensive form of suicide watch. “You’re either on suicide watch or you’re not. If you have any concern at all, you maintain the suicide watch,” he said.

Speculation abounds.