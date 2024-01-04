A CNN Host Tried to Bait a Guest Into Playing the Race Card on Claudine Gay. It Turned Out Poorly.

CNN’s Abby Phillips did well cornering Rep. Pramila Jayapal's (D-WA) refusal to condemn the mass sexual violence committed by Hamas terrorists against innocent Israeli women and girls at the outset of Israel’s invasion of the Gaza Strip. Jayapal has been one of the most vocal pro-terrorist voices on the Hill.

Advertisement

Yet, we’ve returned to reality, with the network and Phillips lobbing an atrocious question concerning the resignation of Claudine Gay as Harvard’s president. Phillips asked guest Coleman Hughes if racism was a driver in this incident. Hughes didn’t take the bait, ripped Gay, and this question blew up in Phillips’ face.

Hughes didn’t think racism is part of this resignation story, adding that even if it did, it didn’t justify 50 examples of gross plagiarism that would’ve ended the careers of anyone in this field. He aptly noted that what destroyed Gay’s presidency was the 50 times she plagiarized, one of the deadly sins in academia. You cannot be the person upholding Harvard’s standards of study when you’re a cheater:

CNN's Abby Phillips tried to get her guest to say Claudine Gay was fired because of racism but her plan blows up in her face as he refuses to bite. pic.twitter.com/TgXB1raAzy — MRCTV (@mrctv) January 3, 2024

Shoutout to Coleman Hughes, @coldxman, for shutting her nonsense down! — MRCTV (@mrctv) January 4, 2024

It's stunning how the Left reacts when their side gets busted for indefensible behavior. Gay should’ve resigned after her disastrous hearing before Congress in December, where she wouldn’t say that students calling for Jewish genocide were committing harassment, among other things.

Still, despite the facts, the Left is sticking with the talking point that Gay’s departure was grounded in anti-black racism. To protect her, some say that plagiarism happens all the time and is not a big deal. So, will every student who got pinched for this infraction get something in return retroactively? If plagiarism is going to be treated the way liberals treat murder suspects—which is with kid gloves—then the progressive Left’s odyssey toward moral bankruptcy has come full circle.