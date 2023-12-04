CNN Anchor Calls Out Dem for Refusing to Condemn the Mass Rape of Israelis by Hamas

Earlier this morning, we wrote about how Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) claimed to have condemned the mass rape of Israeli women by Hamas terrorists, along with CNN host Dana Bash refusing to let her slither away from her question about the progressive Left’s silence on the matter. Jayapal got a little irritated, saying she had already answered Bash’s question, though people dug up Jayapal’s double standard on sexual violence, which was predictable. CNN's Bianna Golodryga was especially aggressive in calling out Jayapal's refusal to offer condemnation of Hamas' mass rapes. Rep. Deddie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) chimed in as well:

In what should be no surprise, Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal has double standards when it comes to sexual violence. https://t.co/b0RLFXpG1g pic.twitter.com/UebUnTQYHv — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 3, 2023

Furthermore on @CNNSOTU, she seemed to do the minimum condemnation possible before shifting topics. (2/2) — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) December 3, 2023

.@RepJayapal, most wars don’t feature premeditated rape as part of the war plan.



Individual acts of rape from lack of discipline, which tragically does occur in war, is different than “preconceived and premeditated” rapes, which as one leading expert told me was Hamas’ plan. https://t.co/Y4Za6mZ5t0 — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) December 3, 2023

Again, @RepJayapal has not specifically condemned Hamas’ sexual violence and rape of Israeli women via her official public account on this site. https://t.co/PWnlMhWh6v https://t.co/RmYvp9m2td — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) December 3, 2023

Rep Pramila Jayapal tells Dana Bash on CNN that sexual violence happens in war situations, but rape was a tool used by Hamas terrorists to incite war on Oct 7. pic.twitter.com/uYar4HvzaY — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) December 3, 2023

Hamas terrorists raped Israeli women and girls. The only ‘balanced’ approach is to condemn sexual violence loudly, forcefully and without exceptions. Outrageous for anyone to “both sides” sexual violence. https://t.co/dH6q0ksYqR — Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@RepDWStweets) December 4, 2023

Sympathy for the Rapists https://t.co/VwLwnScKTI — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 3, 2023





Even Bash’s colleagues noted that Jayapal was not being truthful regarding a full-throated condemnation of Hamas. Shannon Watts of Moms Demand Action even highlighted the massive difference between Israel and Hamas, notably how the latter premeditated mass rapes among the civilian population. In contrast, the Israelis don’t do that at all.

As for the death toll, I don’t know if it’s 15,000; I don’t trust figures from Hamas. But there is a difference between collateral damage and the intentional killing of civilians—the latter of which Hamas has done since its inception. They’re keeping civilians from leaving war zones. Where is the condemnation for that action, along with the list of war crimes committed by Hamas? I’m not going to hold my breath, but there is one evil actor in this war—and it’s not the Israelis.

Last Note: When Slate, which is a liberal contrarian publication, asks why women aren't standing up for Israelis brutalized by Hamas, you know the Left has been silent. And we know why: the progressive Left is pro-terrorist and antisemitic.

Israeli victims of sexual assault: Women around the world are not showing up for them. https://t.co/Iv0sz3AQt3 — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) November 30, 2023



