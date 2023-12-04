Guess Who Is Heading Back to Jail
CNN Anchor Calls Out Dem for Refusing to Condemn the Mass Rape of Israelis by Hamas

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 04, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Earlier this morning, we wrote about how Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) claimed to have condemned the mass rape of Israeli women by Hamas terrorists, along with CNN host Dana Bash refusing to let her slither away from her question about the progressive Left’s silence on the matter. Jayapal got a little irritated, saying she had already answered Bash’s question, though people dug up Jayapal’s double standard on sexual violence, which was predictable. CNN's Bianna Golodryga was especially aggressive in calling out Jayapal's refusal to offer condemnation of Hamas' mass rapes. Rep. Deddie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) chimed in as well:

Even Bash’s colleagues noted that Jayapal was not being truthful regarding a full-throated condemnation of Hamas. Shannon Watts of Moms Demand Action even highlighted the massive difference between Israel and Hamas, notably how the latter premeditated mass rapes among the civilian population. In contrast, the Israelis don’t do that at all.

As for the death toll, I don’t know if it’s 15,000; I don’t trust figures from Hamas. But there is a difference between collateral damage and the intentional killing of civilians—the latter of which Hamas has done since its inception. They’re keeping civilians from leaving war zones. Where is the condemnation for that action, along with the list of war crimes committed by Hamas? I’m not going to hold my breath, but there is one evil actor in this war—and it’s not the Israelis. 

***

Last Note:  When Slate, which is a liberal contrarian publication, asks why women aren't standing up for Israelis brutalized by Hamas, you know the Left has been silent. And we know why: the progressive Left is pro-terrorist and antisemitic.

Tags: ISRAEL

