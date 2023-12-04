A CNN Host Wasn't Going to Let This Democrat Slither Away From the Mass Rape of Israeli Women

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) found out quickly that she wasn’t going to be able to use CNN as her platform to bash Israel. To the network’s credit, when there’s a story this heinous—there’s no shying away from it. The progressive Left has been silent on the mass rape of Israeli women, which occurred on October 7. Hamas terrorists invaded southern Israel, where they murdered, raped, and burned at least 1,200 Israeli civilians.

Advertisement

We unequivocally condemn the brutal attacks by Hamas on Israel on 7 October.

We are alarmed by the numerous accounts of gender-based atrocities and sexual violence during those attacks. — UN Women (@UN_Women) December 2, 2023

UN Women finally acknowledged the mass rapes 57 days after the attacks but couched it in a two equal sides narrative. Israeli soldiers are not raping Palestinians. Dana Bash asked Jayapal why there is such silence from the Left about the mass rape of women in Israel. The answer is simple: they support Hamas and hate Jews. But, of course, the Washington Democrat can’t say or acknowledge that—she says she has condemned Hamas. I can’t know for sure that she has, but she did try to pivot back to Israel, which Bash would not permit:

WATCH: Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal tries to downplay and defend Hamas’ rape & sexual violence against Israeli women.



Jayapal scolds Israel: "If they do not comply with international humanitarian law..."



CNN's Dana Bash was having none of it: "With respect, I was just asking… pic.twitter.com/oaEjs5qxaW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 3, 2023

Furthermore on @CNNSOTU, she seemed to do the minimum condemnation possible before shifting topics. (2/2) — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) December 3, 2023

But, Ms. Jayapal, the hierarchy of oppression is precisely how the Left operates on these issues. The oppressed/oppressor model is the fuel that drives the activist car. I wish Bash would have also pushed Jayapal on the 15,000-dead figure in Gaza. That’s terrorist propaganda.



