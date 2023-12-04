Guess Who Is Heading Back to Jail
Neo-Jihadists Storm NYC, Philadelphia Targeting Jewish Businesses
GOP Suffers One Last Defeat in Virginia's 2023 Elections
Can Trump Actually Win in November?
Adam Schiff Is The Senator California Deserves
Three COP28 Updates to Be Concerned About
Senior Hamas Official Says Something Bigger Than Oct. 7 Is Coming Soon
Kamala Harris Gets Called Out for 'Absurd' Idea About the Palestinian Authority
Trump Needs a Command Sergeant Major
Kerry Says He's Become 'Militant' About Climate Policy, Helping Explain This Radical Comme...
Walt Disney Would Never be Hired by the Disney Company of Today
As Supply Chains Heal, Empower Markets
Biden’s Electric Vehicle Fantasy Collides With Reality
Hamas Political Explosion
Tipsheet

A CNN Host Wasn't Going to Let This Democrat Slither Away From the Mass Rape of Israeli Women

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 04, 2023 7:05 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) found out quickly that she wasn’t going to be able to use CNN as her platform to bash Israel. To the network’s credit, when there’s a story this heinous—there’s no shying away from it. The progressive Left has been silent on the mass rape of Israeli women, which occurred on October 7. Hamas terrorists invaded southern Israel, where they murdered, raped, and burned at least 1,200 Israeli civilians.

Advertisement

UN Women finally acknowledged the mass rapes 57 days after the attacks but couched it in a two equal sides narrative. Israeli soldiers are not raping Palestinians. Dana Bash asked Jayapal why there is such silence from the Left about the mass rape of women in Israel. The answer is simple: they support Hamas and hate Jews. But, of course, the Washington Democrat can’t say or acknowledge that—she says she has condemned Hamas. I can’t know for sure that she has, but she did try to pivot back to Israel, which Bash would not permit:

Recommended

Can Trump Actually Win in November? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

But, Ms. Jayapal, the hierarchy of oppression is precisely how the Left operates on these issues. The oppressed/oppressor model is the fuel that drives the activist car. I wish Bash would have also pushed Jayapal on the 15,000-dead figure in Gaza. That’s terrorist propaganda.


Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Can Trump Actually Win in November? Kurt Schlichter
Neo-Jihadists Storm NYC, Philadelphia Targeting Jewish Businesses Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris Gets Called Out for 'Absurd' Idea About the Palestinian Authority Leah Barkoukis
GOP Suffers One Last Defeat in Virginia's 2023 Elections Matt Vespa
Who Are the Innocent Palestinians Jonathan Feldstein
Trump Needs a Command Sergeant Major Allen West

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Can Trump Actually Win in November? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement