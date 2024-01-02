Who Knew Elise Stefanik Would Deliver a Kill Shot Into Liberal Academia?
No Way CNN Tried to Sell This a Legitimate Defense of Claudine Gay's Plagiarism

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 02, 2024 7:05 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

There is no way this is an accurate statement from a reporter. Has the liberal media become so desperate to protect their bad actors that they will try to explain how serious infractions that lead to one’s termination are trivial matters? If this was an attempt at gaslighting, it was abysmal. There’s no need to split hairs here—and doing so makes you look like an idiot.

CNN’s Matt Egan attempted to explain how now-former Harvard President Claudine Gay wasn’t accused of stealing anyone’s ideas. She just copied other people’s work and passed them off as her own without attribution. Egan, that’s plagiarism.

Is this how the media is going to explain homicides now: ‘The man wasn’t accused of murder, just shooting someone so many times that the victim died as a result.’ 

What a clown show. 

Spencer wrote that Gay’s time at Harvard is over after multiple accusations of plagiarism were lobbed against the beleaguered college president, who should have resigned after her atrocious remarks about antisemitism last December. Gay refused to condemn calls for genocide against Jews, saying such actions were judged on a case-by-case basis. While Gay isn’t resigning over that, her being exposed as an academic fraud is certainly more damning.

