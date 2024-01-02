Palestinian Activists Need to Understand One Key Thing
Here's Biden's Sloppy New Year's Eve Message

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 02, 2024 11:05 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Joe Biden decided to abscond to St. Croix for New Year’s Eve but managed to patch into the festivities back home. He shared his message for 2024, which was a rambling mess. It’s nothing you haven’t heard before from this old man: I ate some dinner, had some ice cream, and jobs are being shipped there somewhere. Jill Biden looked tense throughout the ordeal, hoping her husband wouldn’t say anything stupid or short-circuit on live television.

Bonchie at RedState had it first, but Joe looks old, tired, and incapable of doing the job. You also have to wonder if he'll even be able to hit the campaign trail (via RedState): 


Appearing with Ryan Seacrest, who was doing the live program for ABC News from Times Square, Biden's brain quickly turned to mush under the most basic questioning. At one point, he was asked what his favorite memories and highlights of 2023 were, which prompted him to talk about how jobs were shipped overseas. 

Don't try to figure it out. It's easier that way. 

[…] 

He looks so inauthentic because he is. I mean, come on. Who needs notecards to answer softballs from Ryan Seacrest for a few minutes? This is supposed to be one of the most capable men on the planet filling the most important job in politics. But hey, at least he likes ice cream. 

We’re at a point where Democrats need to do their business or get off the pot because zero hour is approaching. With approvals in the 30s and not looking to improve, Democrats must wonder if keeping this dementia-ridden man around will help the overall party this year. Senate Democrats face a brutal map, and Joe wallowing in an approval pool in what could be the 20s isn’t a recipe for down-ticket success. Liberals can no longer bank on Donald Trump’s unpopularity to bail them out. Both men don’t have high marks with voters, but Trump is beating Biden handily in most key swing states.

