This State's Lt. Governor Is Considering Removing Biden From the 2024 Ballot

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 22, 2023 1:30 PM
The Democratic Party isn’t serious, and it’s become more of a mental health crisis with this voter base since the 2016 election. The stalwarts of democracy opted to be purely anti-democratic ahead of the 2024 election, with the Colorado Supreme Court removing Donald Trump from their 2024 ballot. January 6 continues to be weaponized by the Left, but there have been no dividends earned. 

No one cares about this little riot, so this is a Hail Mary legal attempt to block Trump, which the Supreme Court will unanimously strike down. It’s annoying since it presents another legal fight for the Trump team based on political nonsense—what else is new? 

California is mulling doing the same with their ballot, so Democrats chose to adopt Chinese Democracy this cycle. Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick is considering removing Joe Biden from the Lone Star State’s ballot (via Messenger): 

Republican Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick floated the idea of booting President Joe Biden from his state's ballot in response to the Colorado Supreme Court disqualifying Donald Trump from the state's 2024 GOP primary ballot. 

Patrick argued on Tuesday that Biden could be removed from Texas' ballot over record numbers of illegal border crossings, though he cast doubt on how real a possibility it was. 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, R, signed a bill this week making illegal border crossings a state crime, expanding the powers of local law enforcement in the face of his constant criticism of the federal government's handling of the situation. 

"Seeing what happened in Colorado makes me think — except we believe in democracy in Texas — maybe we should take Joe Biden off the ballot in Texas for allowing eight million people to cross the border since he’s been president disrupting our state for more than anything anyone else has done in recent history," Patrick told Fox News' Laura Ingraham on Fox News. 

Colorado paused their ruling until early January, giving Trump time to appeal to the Supreme Court. Trump's campaign promised an appeal immediately after the Colorado decision. 

It’s bad that the new red /blue divide among the states is grounded in those who support democracy against others who are not based on political animus. Yet, Democrats picked this fight, not us. They went down an unconstitutional path to block someone they hate, not us. So, if this is the game they want to play, I’m here for the show. I don’t make the rules.

