KJP Just Made a Laughable Claim About Biden and the Border Crisis
WATCH: Director of Gaza Hospital Makes Major Admission About Hamas
Why Anti-Trumpers Are Popping Champagne Over What Colorado Just Did for Their 2024...
Previous Allegations of Plagiarism Against Harvard's President Just the Tip of the Iceberg
Sexist Sports, Hateful History, and Racist Word Games
Abbott Signs 'Historic' Border Security Bill Making Illegal Immigration a State Crime
'A Completely Flawed Decision': Trump Campaign Responds to Colorado's Latest Anti-Democrat...
Donald Trump Endorses Bernie Moreno for Ohio Senate Race
Is The New York Times for Real Here With This Poll?
There's Something Very Interesting Ben Cardin Won't Say About His Now Ex-Staffer
One Country Releases ‘Transgender’ Guidance Protecting Parents' Rights in Education
Prominent Philadelphia LGBTQ+ Activist Charged With Rape of Minors
NBC Features ‘Trans Woman’ on Panel of Female Biden Voters
Even POLITICO Has This to Admit About Biden's Chances
Tipsheet

Here's a Hilarious Rage Bait/Satire Piece About the Senate's Recent Gay Sex Fiasco

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 19, 2023 8:45 PM

Admittedly, this site got me because the satire/rage bait is so on par with how most progressives react to the issues that it could be taken as serious advocacy. It’s not, thank God. But this piece about the Senate’s recent gay sex circus is disturbingly how some feel about the story.  

Advertisement

Last Friday, Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a now-former aide to Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), was busted having gay sex in a Senate hearing room. Some noted that it was Hart 216. The Daily Caller had the graphic video, and Maese-Czeropski was fired hours after this clip was made public. It’s not revenge porn or dirty politics—Maese-Czeropski posted these clips on gay sites.


It’s not so dissimilar to what Susanna Gibson, a Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates, got in trouble during her campaign this year. She also claimed her past ‘Chaturbate’ career, in which sex acts with her husband were posted on the site, constituted a gross invasion of privacy. She claimed the videos were leaked. No, lady, you posted them, and the adult site archiving them doesn’t mean they evaporate into the ether. Maese-Czeropski also tried to play the victim, which hasn’t worked, but it did provide the folks at ‘AFRU’ with the foundation for this piece: Maese-Czeropski is being punished for who he loved.  

Recommended

Another Biden Scandal Might Be Brewing Spencer Brown
Advertisement


Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve already seen the viral video making its rounds. Republicans just can’t stop watching the 8 second clip featuring two men embracing each other in love while you can briefly see an empty room in the background. 

It turns out one of the lovemaking men was Aidan Maese-Czeropski, and the room was recognized by some as the senate hearing room. 

We get it. It’s the most important room in America. It was in this very room that Sonia Sotomayor herself had her confirmation hearing, and won despite an entire oligarchy reorienting itself to wipe her out. This is also where James Comey exposed the Russian interference in the 2016 elections, to the chagrin of the treason party. 

But in a world built on hate, displays of love are inherently rebellious. Every second that Aidan and his partner made love in the halls of power was pregnant with poignant meaning. 

And in a time when the LGBTQ community is under existential threat by white fragility feeling threatened, open displays of LGBTQ culture are necessarily brave. In some ways, Aidan’s act mirrored that of Anne Frank, who dared to express her honest thoughts and feelings even as she hid from rabid insurrectionist-style death squads. 

[…] 

Now more than ever, we need to circle the wagons around Aidan Maese-Czeropski, and say with a unison voice: 

Aidan’s termination by Senator Ben Cardin is an affront to individual freedoms, as it sends a chilling message about the consequences of expressing love in a public, political space. 

Aidan’s prosecution by the Capitol police is blatant political corruption and weaponization of justice against a marginalized person. 

Advertisement

That’s pure comedy, a Babylon Bee-worthy effort for sure. It’s so outlandish that even though it’s satire, you could see a leftist taking this position as the lines between reality and parody have reached a point of erasure.  

Well done, folks. 

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Another Biden Scandal Might Be Brewing Spencer Brown
Why Anti-Trumpers Are Popping Champagne Over What Colorado Just Did for Their 2024 Ballot Matt Vespa
There's Something Very Interesting Ben Cardin Won't Say About His Now Ex-Staffer Rebecca Downs
Previous Allegations of Plagiarism Against Harvard's President Just the Tip of the Iceberg Spencer Brown
Leftists’ Civil War Fantasies Are Not Going to Work Out the Way They Think Kurt Schlichter
Hamasurrection: Terrorist Sympathizers Take Over U.S. Capitol Rotunda Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Another Biden Scandal Might Be Brewing Spencer Brown
Advertisement