Here's a Hilarious Rage Bait/Satire Piece About the Senate's Recent Gay Sex Fiasco

Admittedly, this site got me because the satire/rage bait is so on par with how most progressives react to the issues that it could be taken as serious advocacy. It’s not, thank God. But this piece about the Senate’s recent gay sex circus is disturbingly how some feel about the story.

Last Friday, Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a now-former aide to Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), was busted having gay sex in a Senate hearing room. Some noted that it was Hart 216. The Daily Caller had the graphic video, and Maese-Czeropski was fired hours after this clip was made public. It’s not revenge porn or dirty politics—Maese-Czeropski posted these clips on gay sites.

Holy hell, this statement. I suppose shamelessness shouldn’t be a surprise here, given the actions and corresponding evidence in question, but nevertheless — wow. Quick thoughts:



1) You’re not the victim.



2) “Attacked for who I love.” Oh, don’t you dare. You’re being… https://t.co/rXnW1yEbV3 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 16, 2023





It’s not so dissimilar to what Susanna Gibson, a Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates, got in trouble during her campaign this year. She also claimed her past ‘Chaturbate’ career, in which sex acts with her husband were posted on the site, constituted a gross invasion of privacy. She claimed the videos were leaked. No, lady, you posted them, and the adult site archiving them doesn’t mean they evaporate into the ether. Maese-Czeropski also tried to play the victim, which hasn’t worked, but it did provide the folks at ‘AFRU’ with the foundation for this piece: Maese-Czeropski is being punished for who he loved.

This has to be satire pic.twitter.com/GZMeiwAqvp — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) December 19, 2023





Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve already seen the viral video making its rounds. Republicans just can’t stop watching the 8 second clip featuring two men embracing each other in love while you can briefly see an empty room in the background. It turns out one of the lovemaking men was Aidan Maese-Czeropski, and the room was recognized by some as the senate hearing room. We get it. It’s the most important room in America. It was in this very room that Sonia Sotomayor herself had her confirmation hearing, and won despite an entire oligarchy reorienting itself to wipe her out. This is also where James Comey exposed the Russian interference in the 2016 elections, to the chagrin of the treason party. But in a world built on hate, displays of love are inherently rebellious. Every second that Aidan and his partner made love in the halls of power was pregnant with poignant meaning. And in a time when the LGBTQ community is under existential threat by white fragility feeling threatened, open displays of LGBTQ culture are necessarily brave. In some ways, Aidan’s act mirrored that of Anne Frank, who dared to express her honest thoughts and feelings even as she hid from rabid insurrectionist-style death squads. […] Now more than ever, we need to circle the wagons around Aidan Maese-Czeropski, and say with a unison voice: Aidan’s termination by Senator Ben Cardin is an affront to individual freedoms, as it sends a chilling message about the consequences of expressing love in a public, political space. Aidan’s prosecution by the Capitol police is blatant political corruption and weaponization of justice against a marginalized person.

That’s pure comedy, a Babylon Bee-worthy effort for sure. It’s so outlandish that even though it’s satire, you could see a leftist taking this position as the lines between reality and parody have reached a point of erasure.

Well done, folks.