Tipsheet

Man Arrested After Spraying Jewish Congregants With Unknown Substance, Shouting 'Gas the Jews'

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 18, 2023 2:00 PM

It’s not shocking but annoyingly predictable that no one cares about the spikes in antisemitic attacks since Hamas’ October 7 attacks and the ensuing Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip. Like Mount Saint Helens, it erupted not just nationwide but also around the world. We had a man open fire at a synagogue in Albany, New York, where, blessedly, no one was injured or killed. Now, we have a crazy man attacking congregants at a temple in Georgetown, Washington DC, where he allegedly yelled, “Gas the Jews” while spraying them with a substance (via NBC 4 Washington):

A man was arrested in an antisemitic attack outside a D.C. synagogue on Sunday. 

Officers arrested Brent Wood for allegedly shouting an antisemitic phrase and spraying a foul-smelling substance on two people outside the Kesher Israel Congregation on N Street in Georgetown just before 9:30 a.m. 

Sources told News4 that the suspect was yelling, “Gas the Jews." 

The victims were not physically hurt. 

Wood, whose last known address is in Toledo, Ohio, is charged with simple assault and resisting arrest. 

Police are investigating the incident as a hate or bias-motivated crime.

What could the police be “investigating”? It’s a hate crime. Spraying worshippers with some spray and shouting “Gas the Jews” seems like a slam-dunk case. And this suspect also tried to trap them in the synagogue. It dovetails with the woman in Indianapolis who plowed into what she thought was a Hebrew school, and the radical Palestinian who plotted a mass shooting against Jews in Houston, Texas. Both individuals have been arrested; the FBI picked up the latter. 

CBS News reported the would-be Jihadi woman in Indianapolis had bail set at $200,000, where she has no recollection of the incident, blaming a variety of medications, and her pending divorce, on this “episode.” 

Yes, we know that terrorists are crazy.

