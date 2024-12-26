Biden Jets Out for One Last Vacation
Biden Orders Pentagon to Deliver More Weapons to Ukraine Just Weeks Before Leaving Office

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 26, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

In a controversial move, outgoing President Joe Biden has directed the Pentagon to deliver additional weapons to Ukraine just weeks before his term ends. Critics argue this last-minute decision reflects Biden's reckless foreign policy priorities, prioritizing aid to a foreign conflict over pressing domestic issues. Conservatives have raised concerns about the lack of accountability and the potential for escalating tensions with global adversaries, calling the move an irresponsible use of taxpayer dollars and a questionable legacy to leave behind.

Biden’s order to “continue the surge” came the same day Russia launched a missile attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in multiple cities, saying its goal was to deprive Ukrainians of access to heat and electricity during the winter months. This left nearly half a million people in the Kharkiv region without heat in freezing temperatures and others with blackouts in Kyiv. 

“Let me be clear: the Ukrainian people deserve to live in peace and safety, and the United States and the international community must continue to stand with Ukraine until it triumphs over Russia’s aggression,” Biden stated. “I have directed the Department of Defense to continue its surge of weapons deliveries to Ukraine, and the United States will continue to work tirelessly to strengthen Ukraine’s position in its defense against Russian forces.” 

Biden’s commitment to giving more U.S. aid to Ukraine, in addition to the $175 million given to the country, comes less than a month before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. He has previously promised that the U.S. would help Ukraine "for as long as necessary.” However, Trump vowed to end the three-year war between the foreign nation and Russia “within 24 hours.”

Biden will go down in history as an America last president. Most notably, he refused to help the hurricane victims in North Carolina and those in Hawaii after the horrendous fires, putting a middle finger to Americans. 

According to a fact sheet published by the White House earlier this month, the U.S. has committed $61.4 billion in security aid to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war on February 24, 2022. On December 2, the lame-duck president called for an additional $725 million in a military assistance package that included munitions, surface-to-air missile systems, small arms, spare parts, and demolition equipment. A few days later, on December 7, Biden pledged to send $988 million in military aid. On December 12, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a military aid package to Kyiv worth $500 million, comprising HIMARS ammunition, drones, and armored vehicles. 

After Trump won the election, Biden has rushed to secure funding for Ukraine and get as much aid to the foreign nation as possible before he leaves office. Biden has about $2.2 billion remaining under the USAI to send to Ukraine. 

Tags: UKRAINE

