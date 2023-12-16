Dem Staffer Who Got Busted Having Gay Sex in Senate Hearing Room Has Been Fired

UPDATE: Well, it's over for this staffer. He's no longer employed with Sen. Ben Cardin's (D-MD) office:





***Original Post***

At the time of this post, an aide to Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), who allegedly filmed himself having gay sex in a Senate hearing room, tried to play the victim card when the clips were leaked. This staffer was identified last night, and Cardin’s office issued a classic crisis management response, which some could view as throwing the aide under the bus. It was a prelude to an employment termination. Immediate action was required. Yet, for now, that’s the least of that office’s worries. I do not envy the Cardin communications staff right now.

Advertisement

NEW: Sen. Ben Cardin's office responds to @DailyCaller reporting of the Senate sex tape:



“We have seen media reports. As this is a personnel matter and under review, we will not be commenting further at this time.” https://t.co/rVr1Gs62Gh — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) December 16, 2023

BREAKING: Aidan Maese-Czeropski posts a statement on LinkedIn after having sex in a senate hearing room where he says that he is “being attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda” and that “I would never disrespect my workplace.” https://t.co/IwscrA2chv pic.twitter.com/CLcLL36C9D — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 16, 2023

Holy hell, this statement. I suppose shamelessness shouldn’t be a surprise here, given the actions and corresponding evidence in question, but nevertheless — wow. Quick thoughts:



1) You’re not the victim.



2) “Attacked for who I love.” Oh, don’t you dare. You’re being… https://t.co/rXnW1yEbV3 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 16, 2023





Are the adults in charge again? We’ve had someone bring cocaine into the White House, with the perpetrator being as elusive as D.B. Cooper. Breasts were exposed on the White House lawn, and now gay sex in the Senate. What a circus

The reactions to this gay porn show have been gold, however:

Kamala coming back to the Senate Hearing Room after forgetting her venn diagram files pic.twitter.com/kY5bFeapna — Joey?❎ (@JoeyChipotle) December 16, 2023





The Senate staffer being asked what he did in the Senate Hearing Room pic.twitter.com/tf9onwippu — Jack Nix (@jackmnix) December 16, 2023

Madison Cawthorn was a prophet and you all laughed and laughed at him. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 16, 2023

Reading about Senate hearings pic.twitter.com/1LNgCXfzNC — Good King Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) December 16, 2023

Walking into the wrong senate room and seeing Cardin’s staff pic.twitter.com/TeAta5UDrK — Adam Jardine (@AdamJardineDC) December 15, 2023

pic.twitter.com/VYdGLAztdj — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) December 16, 2023

I bet tonight @CawthornforNC is somewhere laughing at all the people who said he was crazy.



Seems pretty real that DC is filled with Sex and cocaine…



Hey y’all when all is bad and work is hard, you can always record a cute armature porno in the office.



LOL 😂 — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 16, 2023

Advertisement

Ben Cardin has been in elected office since **1967** and this will top his search results forever



tough beat — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) December 16, 2023

Ben Cardin rn pic.twitter.com/yZFdNt4406 — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) December 16, 2023

And now, recently expelled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is sounding off on this fiasco. Democrats are discovering that Santos is more dangerous out of office. This circus is not going away anytime soon. What an absolute mess.