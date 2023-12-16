Cause of Death for Actor Matthew Perry Has Been Released
Dem Staffer Who Got Busted Having Gay Sex in Senate Hearing Room Has Been Fired

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 16, 2023 1:30 PM

UPDATE: Well, it's over for this staffer. He's no longer employed with Sen. Ben Cardin's (D-MD) office:


***Original Post***

At the time of this post, an aide to Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), who allegedly filmed himself having gay sex in a Senate hearing room, tried to play the victim card when the clips were leaked. This staffer was identified last night, and Cardin’s office issued a classic crisis management response, which some could view as throwing the aide under the bus. It was a prelude to an employment termination. Immediate action was required. Yet, for now, that’s the least of that office’s worries. I do not envy the Cardin communications staff right now.

Are the adults in charge again? We’ve had someone bring cocaine into the White House, with the perpetrator being as elusive as D.B. Cooper. Breasts were exposed on the White House lawn, and now gay sex in the Senate. What a circus 

The reactions to this gay porn show have been gold, however:

And now, recently expelled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is sounding off on this fiasco. Democrats are discovering that Santos is more dangerous out of office. This circus is not going away anytime soon. What an absolute mess. 

