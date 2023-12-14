Ohio Teen Plotted Mass Shooting at Synagogue

It was only a matter of time before someone planned something like this, given our institutions’ refusal to condemn antisemitism. The media is also complicit in this circus, with newsrooms being flooded by virulent anti-Israel activists. The warning signs were already there: a woman in Indianapolis intentionally drove into what she thought was a Hebrew school. At the same time, a radical Palestinian plotted an attack on the Jewish community in Houston, Texas.

In Ohio, a 13-year-old boy planned to commit a mass shooting at a synagogue in Canton. The identity of the teenager hasn’t been released for obvious legal reasons, but the plot was foiled when he allegedly shared his act of evil with an online chat platform Discord, according to NBC News. The plot was discovered in September:

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and accused of planning a mass shooting at a synagogue in Ohio, court documents show. The suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with inducing panic and with disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors, for allegedly making a detailed plan to shoot members of Temple Israel in the city of Canton, south of Akron. He is accused of sharing his plan on the online chat platform Discord, which has been used by previous mass shooters to discuss their plans and in some instances their extremist ideologies before their attack was executed. The suspect’s “detailed plan to complete a mass shooting” at Temple Israel “was reported to law enforcement and required an immediate investigatory response,” said a Stark County Family Court filing, submitted by the Stark County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff’s office learned of the plot on Sept. 1 and notified the school system, “which caused significant public alarm within those agencies,” the filing said.

The pretrial procedures were held on November 20, with the trial starting on December 20. Also, when did plotting to commit a mass shooting become a misdemeanor?