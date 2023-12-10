Bill Maher Nails This Point When Discussing Free Speech and 'Team Hamas' Antics on College Campuses

I don’t think Bill Maher would ever have invited the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression president onto his HBO show ten years ago, but here we are. Then again, college campuses, while Petri dishes for liberalism, weren’t as insane. The woke lexicon and illiberal protocols to living which the Left now wish to force upon us weren’t a thing yet. Anti-Israel activists weren’t calling for the wholesale extermination of Jews. Those who do not learn from history are destined to repeat it—you know this saying. Why is this neo-Nazi garbage being recycled? It could be due to that a quarter of Americans under 30 think the Holocaust was a myth.

Maher’s interview with FIRE’s Greg Lukianoff went through the insanity on college campuses, while torching the three college presidents, one of which is out a job, who couldn’t condemn or acknowledge how calls for Jewish genocide constitute bullying and harassment. Jewish students have hit the deck since the war in Gaza broke out.

The comedian detailed the fine line between free speech and insanity, which Lukianoff seems to agree with, noting that chanting “intifada” is protected speech. We all know what it means, but there’s wiggle room for these pro-terrorist types regarding an explanation.

“From the river to the sea” is one chant Maher admits is more “genocide-y,” but will offer some leeway there. The “by any means necessary” and “f**k the Jews” clamoring is where he draws the line since if you remove “Jews” and insert any other ethnic or racial group, you know how this journey ends.

Lukianoff added that saying “intifada” is protected speech, but are these chants part of campaigns of harassment and threats? Yes, and that distinction not being able to be articulated by the likes of Harvard President Claudine Gay, MIT’s Sally Kornbluth, and now-soon-to-be-former UPenn President Liz Magill was disturbing. He also added that we were also seeing a surge in speech that is not protected, like death threats and discriminatory harassment.

Maher roped the three schools into the ‘Team Hamas’ banner, which isn’t inaccurate, adding that the students they’re releasing into the world are a “bunch of f**king idiots” as well. The HBO host then ripped into the woke Left again during his New Rules segment, torching progressives for attacking those who are trying to help those with disabilities. Yes, helping the blind could be viewed as problematic. Maher commented that YouTuber Mr. Beast is doing just that, like helping build wells in Africa to provide drinking water to 500,000 people. This was condemned because Mr. Beast, aka James Donaldson, is a white guy who got all the attention. It was described as frustrating, which Maher quipped, “You know what else is frustrating—dying of thirst.”

How did we get to this weird place? Telling people who are actually out in the world making a positive difference, "You're the problem." pic.twitter.com/5iX9wW4AKM — Bill Maher (@billmaher) December 9, 2023

It's a trip down the rabbit hole that Maher, an unabashed liberal, no longer wants to tolerate for obvious reasons: it’s abject insanity.

It’s bad that wells can provide clean water to poor Africans. That’s where the Left is now.