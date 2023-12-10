After Her Horrifying Response on Antisemitism, Liz Magill's Presidency at UPenn Is Over
Something Is Absent From UPenn President's Disastrous 'Kill All the Jews' Explainer Video
Democrats Have A Golden Opportunity To Destroy The Right
What the Democratic Party Has Become
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 195: Hebrew Bible Christmas Prophecies
The View: Pro-Lifers Should Die Before Receiving Cancer Treatment
American Legion Signals Compromise In Battle Over Veteran Disability Benefits
Harvard 2024
It Is Downright Scandalous to Accuse Israel of Genocide
Biden WH Refuses to Take Responsibility for Inflation, Says Companies Need to Lower...
NYC Trying to Register Illegal Immigrants to Vote, Republican Rep Says
Will Joe Biden Pardon His Corrupt Son In Light Of New Charges?
Americans Would Lose More 2A Rights Under Newly Proposed Democrat-Backed Bill
Biden Promises to Spend 'Billion 300 Million Trillion 300 Million Dollars' On Infrastructu...
Tipsheet

Bill Maher Nails This Point When Discussing Free Speech and 'Team Hamas' Antics on College Campuses

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 10, 2023 7:05 AM

I don’t think Bill Maher would ever have invited the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression president onto his HBO show ten years ago, but here we are. Then again, college campuses, while Petri dishes for liberalism, weren’t as insane. The woke lexicon and illiberal protocols to living which the Left now wish to force upon us weren’t a thing yet. Anti-Israel activists weren’t calling for the wholesale extermination of Jews. Those who do not learn from history are destined to repeat it—you know this saying. Why is this neo-Nazi garbage being recycled? It could be due to that a quarter of Americans under 30 think the Holocaust was a myth. 

Advertisement

Maher’s interview with FIRE’s Greg Lukianoff went through the insanity on college campuses, while torching the three college presidents, one of which is out a job, who couldn’t condemn or acknowledge how calls for Jewish genocide constitute bullying and harassment. Jewish students have hit the deck since the war in Gaza broke out. 

The comedian detailed the fine line between free speech and insanity, which Lukianoff seems to agree with, noting that chanting “intifada” is protected speech. We all know what it means, but there’s wiggle room for these pro-terrorist types regarding an explanation. 


“From the river to the sea” is one chant Maher admits is more “genocide-y,” but will offer some leeway there. The “by any means necessary” and “f**k the Jews” clamoring is where he draws the line since if you remove “Jews” and insert any other ethnic or racial group, you know how this journey ends. 

Lukianoff added that saying “intifada” is protected speech, but are these chants part of campaigns of harassment and threats? Yes, and that distinction not being able to be articulated by the likes of Harvard President Claudine Gay, MIT’s Sally Kornbluth, and now-soon-to-be-former UPenn President Liz Magill was disturbing. He also added that we were also seeing a surge in speech that is not protected, like death threats and discriminatory harassment. 

Recommended

Democrats Have A Golden Opportunity To Destroy The Right Derek Hunter
Advertisement

Maher roped the three schools into the ‘Team Hamas’ banner, which isn’t inaccurate, adding that the students they’re releasing into the world are a “bunch of f**king idiots” as well. The HBO host then ripped into the woke Left again during his New Rules segment, torching progressives for attacking those who are trying to help those with disabilities. Yes, helping the blind could be viewed as problematic. Maher commented that YouTuber Mr. Beast is doing just that, like helping build wells in Africa to provide drinking water to 500,000 people. This was condemned because Mr. Beast, aka James Donaldson, is a white guy who got all the attention. It was described as frustrating, which Maher quipped, “You know what else is frustrating—dying of thirst.” 

It's a trip down the rabbit hole that Maher, an unabashed liberal, no longer wants to tolerate for obvious reasons: it’s abject insanity. 

Advertisement

It’s bad that wells can provide clean water to poor Africans. That’s where the Left is now.

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Have A Golden Opportunity To Destroy The Right Derek Hunter
What the Democratic Party Has Become Mark Lewis
The View: Pro-Lifers Should Die Before Receiving Cancer Treatment Sarah Arnold
After Her Horrifying Response on Antisemitism, Liz Magill's Presidency at UPenn Is Over Matt Vespa
Something Is Absent From UPenn President's Disastrous 'Kill All the Jews' Explainer Video Matt Vespa
Biden Promises to Spend 'Billion 300 Million Trillion 300 Million Dollars' On Infrastructure Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrats Have A Golden Opportunity To Destroy The Right Derek Hunter
Advertisement