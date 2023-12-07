Someone Had to Do It: Plane Flys 'Harvard Hates Jews' Banner Around Campus

American academia got hurled into the furnace and cooked alive this week when three college presidents from Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology couldn’t condemn or say that chants for Jewish genocide constituted harassment on their respective campuses. The word “context” was used so much that a drinking game could be created from the pervasive deflections from these miserable antisemitic-enabling women. Of course, telling Jews they should all die constitutes harassment. The Biden White House, a beacon of serial incompetence, got the puck in the net on this one, saying in a statement what all three women should have said this week.

The White House weighs in on the disastrous Hill hearing for university presidents, who were unable to say it's harassment to call for the genocide of Jewish people.



From Biden spox @AndrewJBates46:



"It’s unbelievable that this needs to be said: calls for genocide are monstrous… — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) December 6, 2023

With the rise of antisemitism engulfing college campuses, one Jewish group chartered a plane that flew a banner reading “Harvard hates Jews” overhead. Someone had to do it, and this banner will be displayed again over campus for the next several days (via WCVB Boston):

An unnamed group of Jewish students said they paid for a plane to fly over Harvard University's campus in Cambridge trailing a banner with a provocative message about Antisemitism. The small plane flew over the campus and was visible from the surrounding area around noon on Thursday. Behind the plane fluttered a Palestinian flag and the message, "Harvard Hates Jews." According to a message emailed to NewsCenter 5, the group behind the stunt timed the flight to occur before the first night of Hanukkah and said additional flights would continue over "several days." The message also said that other Ivy League campuses will be targeted in the future. […] Records from FlightAware said the flight lasted around 2 hours and 48 minutes. It originated and returned to Rhode Island.

WCVB also had a lengthy statement from the group who financed these flights and said other college campuses could be subjected to flyovers for their inaction to combat not just antisemitism but pro-terrorism in the aftermath of Hamas’ October 7 attacks against Israel:

In a bold, snappish and out-spoken initiative to condemn the rabid antisemitism at Harvard University, Jewish students have hired an airplane carrying the Palestinian flag and an aerial banner with the words "Harvard Hates Jews" to circle the College’s campus over the next few days. The airplane and banner will fly over the Harvard campus starting at 12 noon today. In recent years, Harvard has become the symbol of the unbridled rise of antisemitism on the American college campuses. Since the outbreak of the war in Gaza on October 7, the expressions of antisemitism in Harvard and other Ivy League universities have skyrocketed, hundreds of antisemitic attacks against Jewish students have been reported and the Jewish students and faculty members' lives on campuses have transformed into nightmare - a quest for survival in an dangerously growing hostile environment. Rallies celebrating the massacre, rape, torture and maiming of Israeli women, children and elderly people by Hamas on October 7 and chants calling for genocide of Jewish people have filled these influential campuses' halls and corridors. According to the ADL, 73% of the Jewish students in American universities have suffered or witnessed an antisemitic attack since the start of the current school year. This rise of antisemitism has been either ignored or even endorsed by the universities' leaderships, as was witnessed at the Congressional hearing held on December 5th, in Washington, DC, during which Harvard President Claudine Gay refused to answer the question, of whether calls for genocide against Jews will be considered a violation of the University’s code of conduct. Jewish students nationwide felt threatened and abandoned by Gay’s lack of response. The aerial campaign seeks to respond to the runaway antisemitism on the campus and the shocking support for Hamas terrorism and rape obscenely vocalized by Harvard faculty and students following the Oct. 7th massacre in Israel. The plane will repeatedly circle the campus with the message "Harvard Hates Jews". It will also drag a Palestinian flag which has become the symbol of genocide and violent Jew hatred in America. The aerial banners will arrive over the campus around 12 noon on Thursday, December 7th, which will also mark the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah – a Jewish holiday commemorating the victory of the Jewish rebellion against the Greek Empire two thousand years ago – an uprising set in response to the Greeks' campaign to destroy the Jewish people by forcing it to convert. The flights and advertising will continue for several days. The campaign's intent is to send a message that racism, hate, violence and support for murderous terrorism must never be ignored. According to one of the students who organized the aerial campaign: “The American college campuses have become toxic dumps filled with Jew hatred and anti-Israel violence. Harvard's logo "veritas" is the Latin word for "truth" and the banner flown over Harvard skies reveals the painful truth behind the reality of this institution today: what was once the symbol of dignity and tolerance, has sunk deep into an oblivion of hatred and lies. The terror flag and jarring banner will circle over their heads until they can't hide anymore. In the 1930's the Harvard Crimson recommended a Nazi for an honorary degree from the university – might just as well present it now to President Gay. Stop the Jew hatred and the violent Israel bashing on campus now. We'll keep this going as long as the Administration keeps flunking this exam.” Other Ivy League campuses will be targeted with the aerial banner next.

Do MIT next.