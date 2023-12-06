Heads of UPenn, MIT, and Harvard Endorse Calls for Jewish Genocide
Are We Shocked a Dem Rep Said This About Florida and Texas?
Here's What Happened When Biden Was Asked About His Interactions With Hunter's Business...
Joe Biden Begs 'Extreme Republicans' for Ukraine Funding
Matt Gaetz Responds to Kevin McCarthy's Retirement With One Word
Kevin McCarthy Makes a Major Announcement About His Political Future
Norman Lear Dies at 101
Tapper Reacts to Biden's 'Stunning Admission' About Why He's Running
Comer and Jordan Threaten Contempt as They Remind Hunter Biden They Are Not...
The Weather, the Environment, and the War Against Hamas
Did Nikki Haley Just Torpedo Her Campaign?
Holiday Celebrations Are Being Cancelled. Here's How a Blue Governor and a Red...
Riley Gaines’ Fiery Exchange With Democrat Rep Who Claimed She’s ‘Transphobic’
John Kerry Must Think We're Stupid With This Comment About Dems' Obsession With...
Tipsheet

With the World in Chaos, Venezuela Decides to Engage in Some Local Imperialism

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 06, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos

With the world distracted by the war in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, Venezuela is opting to set forth its imperialist agenda by annexing a part of neighboring Guyana. The broken and corrupt socialist dictatorship needs oil to limp along, and they claim that this land grab has been approved through a referendum, which supposedly 10.5 million people participated in, though polling locations were reportedly barren. 

Advertisement

Yet, this is President Nicolas Maduro’s Venezuela, where anything he supports gets at least 120% of all the votes. So, with this fugazi mandate being approved with 145% of the vote, the socialist nation aims to annex most of Guyana, which virtually has no military to repel any invasion. There could be another reason why Venezuela wants to pursue this course of action. Though oil is a national priority, it’s another distraction from the abysmal living conditions in the country (via WSJ): 

Venezuela is ratcheting up its claims to a swath of Guyana, its oil-rich neighbor, which has recently become one of the world’s hottest energy frontiers. 

The growing dispute between Venezuela’s authoritarian regime and Guyana involves a vast area facing Tuschen village called Essequibo, and comes as an Exxon Mobil-led consortium has made a series of offshore oil discoveries and Guyana pushes for more hydrocarbons exploration in areas that Venezuela claims as its own. 

On Sunday, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro staged a referendum on Guyana, which he said gives him public approval to annex much of the country. The Guyanese deny that any part of their country belongs to Venezuela, and say their neighbor’s claim has been a constant impediment to their economy and has stymied foreign investment. 

“We’re not going to succumb to Venezuela’s bullyism,” Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said at a recent news conference. “We’re not a belligerent country…but we will defend our country by any means whatsoever.” 

Jagdeo said Guyana, which has no navy, is working on increasing its defense cooperation with a number of allies, including the U.S., because of Maduro’s threats. Two delegations from the U.S. Defense Department are expected to visit Georgetown, Guyana’s capital, in the coming days, he said. 

[…]

Sadio Garavini, a former Venezuelan ambassador to Guyana, said the referendum was largely a wag-the-dog moment for Maduro as he tries to rally support ahead of presidential elections that he is supposed to hold next year as part of a tentative arrangement his government recently reached with the Biden administration. The U.S. in October eased economic sanctions in exchange for democratic reforms, which Caracas has yet to make. 

“It’s largely an internal political maneuver to distract public attention from the enormous social disaster we’re living,” said Garavini, referring to Venezuela’s economic crisis during Maduro’s 10-year rule. His tenure has been marked by the exodus of nearly eight million people, or about a quarter of the population. 

Recommended

Here's What Happened When Biden Was Asked About His Interactions With Hunter's Business Associates Spencer Brown
Advertisement

And there you have it: 21st-century socialism in Venezuela continues to fail the people, so start a war with nationalist intentions to provide some entertainment. It’s been done before. The military junta in Argentina invaded the Falkland Islands to distract its citizens from the looming economic disaster that was upon them. However, starting a war with Margaret Thatcher’s United Kingdom wasn’t the best idea.  

Since 2016, Venezuela has been marred by rolling blackouts and the unavailability of essential goods and medicines. There was a lack of food, so zoos were being broken into and animals taken for sustenance. As the crisis lingered, reports of pets being consumed and things like toilet paper becoming luxury commodities were documented. That hasn’t changed, and now it seems Venezuela has chosen imperialism to right the ship.  

 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Happened When Biden Was Asked About His Interactions With Hunter's Business Associates Spencer Brown
Matt Gaetz Responds to Kevin McCarthy's Retirement With One Word Spencer Brown
Did Nikki Haley Just Torpedo Her Campaign? Madeline Leesman
Riley Gaines’ Fiery Exchange With Democrat Rep Who Claimed She’s ‘Transphobic’ Madeline Leesman
Israeli Forces Have Started Flooding Hamas' Terror Tunnels With Seawater Matt Vespa
Democrats Stunned to Find Out Not Everyone Loves Them Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What Happened When Biden Was Asked About His Interactions With Hunter's Business Associates Spencer Brown
Advertisement