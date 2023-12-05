'This Is Hell': These Eight Men Who Brutally Assaulted a Minor Won't Get Any Jail Time

A minor in Germany was brutally gang raped by nearly a dozen men, and eight won’t serve any substantial jail time for the crime despite being found guilty of the assault. Most of the suspects were migrants from other countries. The Daily Caller had the story of why these men wouldn’t be tossed into jail.

The attack occurred in 2020. The victim, then just 15-years-old, was assaulted, dragged into the bushes by the perpetrators, and raped. The reason is that they had a rough go of it as immigrants. I’m not kidding.

A psychiatrist said the rape was some venting exercise that had accumulated due to “socio-cultural homelessness.” So, if you’re a migrant, you have a ‘rape women’ pass because there are healthcare professionals who are stupid enough to make this claim that the experience of transplanting oneself from one country to another creates such mental stress and anguish that sexually assaulting women is permissible or something (via Daily Caller):





Eight of the nine men convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl in 2020 will not face jail time, according to German news outlet NIUS. […] The German outlet noted that the 11 indicted suspects represented a range of nationalities. Four were German, while others hailed from Kuwait, Poland, Egypt, Libya and Iran. A female psychiatrist testifying on behalf of the defendants argued that their alleged gang rape was a “means of releasing frustration and anger” stemming from their “migration experiences and socio-cultural homelessness,” according to the Hamburger Morgenpost.

The Left will genuinely bend over backward to defend the trashiest of migrants, huh? Gang rape is permissible because of the “migrant experience.” That’s a new one, and it’s horrifying.