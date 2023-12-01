The Unhinged Among Us
Israel Must Finish the Job in Gaza
The Media Mourn End of Biden-Big Tech Censorship 'Partnership'
Western Happy Talk Is a Dangerous Business
Orwell and Monroe Got It Right
No, The US Shouldn't Push Israel to Create a Palestinian State
Teaching Terrorists Everywhere that Taking Hostages Works
Conference of the Parties or Hot Air?
Securing Our Borders: A Pragmatic Approach to Emergency Spending
The Left Learns the Dangers of Cancel Culture
Memento Mori
Watch: Marco Rubio Schools Pro-Hamas Code Pink Activist As She Calls for Ceasefire
New Report Reveals Biden Admin Pressured YouTube To 'Crack Down On Vaccine Misinformation'
New Book Details AOC and Nancy Pelosi's Rocky Relationship
Tipsheet

The Ironic Twist in the Latest Murder of a Social Justice Activist

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 01, 2023 7:05 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Being a social justice warrior can get you killed. It’s a deadly career path. Also, these occurrences are creepy. In October, Philadelphia-based progressive writer Josh Kruger was murdered at his house. His death came days after he mocked Dilbert creator Scott Adams, who tweeted in July 2020, “If Biden is elected, there's a good chance you will be dead within the year.” 

Advertisement

Kruger replied on September 30: “The Dilbert dude is like Nostradamus. Look at this prediction from 2020. Wow. Eerie.” He was shot and killed on October 2. Ryan Carson, who also had a Twitter exchange with Adams, though it was calmer, was killed on the same day, October 2, after being stabbed in Crown Heights after leaving a wedding.

Now, in Los Angeles, a local activist is dead after a homeless woman broke into his home and shot him (via NY Post): 

A Los Angeles social justice advocate was killed on Monday when a homeless woman, who lived out of her car, broke into his home and shot him. 

Michael Latt, 33, the founder of the social justice group Lead With Love, was the victim of a “tragic act of violence” after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound before being transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The suspect, identified as Jameelah Elena Michl, broke into the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood home around 6 p.m., the LAPD announced in a statement. 

Michl, 36, remained on the scene and was taken into LAPD custody while she was standing outside the home. 

A motive behind the shooting — as well as whether Latt and Michl knew each other — remain unknown, but the incident is being treated as a random act of violence, according to the LA Times, citing police sources. 

Recommended

The Unhinged Among Us Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement

Given how district attorneys in these Democrat-run cities have operated, I’m sure Ms. Michl will be out and about soon if she hasn’t been sprung already. These progressive activists want soft-on-crime policies, and it's creating the situations that are killing some of them. 

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Unhinged Among Us Victor Davis Hanson
Watch: Marco Rubio Schools Pro-Hamas Code Pink Activist As She Calls for Ceasefire Rebecca Downs
Massie Calls Out Witness During Hearing: 'Your Testimony Is False' Leah Barkoukis
Democrat Unleashes Fury on Newsom Ahead of Showdown With DeSantis Sarah Arnold
Enjoy Watching the Race Game Collapse Derek Hunter
Orwell and Monroe Got It Right Michael Barone

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Unhinged Among Us Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement