The Ironic Twist in the Latest Murder of a Social Justice Activist

Being a social justice warrior can get you killed. It’s a deadly career path. Also, these occurrences are creepy. In October, Philadelphia-based progressive writer Josh Kruger was murdered at his house. His death came days after he mocked Dilbert creator Scott Adams, who tweeted in July 2020, “If Biden is elected, there's a good chance you will be dead within the year.”

Advertisement

Kruger replied on September 30: “The Dilbert dude is like Nostradamus. Look at this prediction from 2020. Wow. Eerie.” He was shot and killed on October 2. Ryan Carson, who also had a Twitter exchange with Adams, though it was calmer, was killed on the same day, October 2, after being stabbed in Crown Heights after leaving a wedding.

Dad is a wealthy Hollywood film producer. Mom is senior director of Sundance film festival.



Grows up in immense privilege, assumes every other white person has said privilege.



Sets out to remake society into Woke hellscape. Becomes victim of said Woke hellscape. https://t.co/rw2iE3tYJ9 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 30, 2023

Now, in Los Angeles, a local activist is dead after a homeless woman broke into his home and shot him (via NY Post):

A Los Angeles social justice advocate was killed on Monday when a homeless woman, who lived out of her car, broke into his home and shot him. Michael Latt, 33, the founder of the social justice group Lead With Love, was the victim of a “tragic act of violence” after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound before being transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspect, identified as Jameelah Elena Michl, broke into the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood home around 6 p.m., the LAPD announced in a statement. Michl, 36, remained on the scene and was taken into LAPD custody while she was standing outside the home. A motive behind the shooting — as well as whether Latt and Michl knew each other — remain unknown, but the incident is being treated as a random act of violence, according to the LA Times, citing police sources.

Given how district attorneys in these Democrat-run cities have operated, I’m sure Ms. Michl will be out and about soon if she hasn’t been sprung already. These progressive activists want soft-on-crime policies, and it's creating the situations that are killing some of them.