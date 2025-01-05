Would It Shock You That Biden Awarded This Man Our Nation's Highest Civilian Award?

This award means nothing now. Joe Biden’s latest gift during the holiday season was to award over a dozen people the Presidential Medal of Freedom, our nation’s highest civilian honor. I have no problems with Denzel Washington, Magic Johnson, and Lionel Messi getting top honors, but Hillary Clinton, George Soros, Bill Nye, and Jose Andres—are you kidding me?

Hillary Clinton should draw the ire of the progressive Left for signing off on Bush’s war in Iraq. Mr. Soros is the godfather of leftist-inspired mayhem, especially on the issues of justice and public safety. And Mr. Andres posed with Ryan Routh, who waited 12 hours at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. He got within 300-500 yards of the president-elect on September 15 before being engaged and chased off by Secret Service agents. He was armed with a scope SKS rifle and a GoPro and was later arrested by local police.

Andres also founded World Central Kitchen, which was exposed as a hub for terrorist recruitment. Some of their people got blown away in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. All I can do is shrug. These people help terrorists and get killed—may silence reign over their graves. And this is the man Biden decided to honor:

A guy who was photographed with the attempted Trump assassin just received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Biden. pic.twitter.com/czjEvHbeZr — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 4, 2025

What a crock, but also not unsurprising. We also don’t know if Biden approved this list since he’s been stunad since day one of his presidency, with aides noticing his mental health issues. I don’t know, but it seems like this list was the handy work of Mrs. Biden.