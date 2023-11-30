As Israel and Hamas Agree to Extend Ceasefire, We Have Reports of a Terror Attack in Jerusalem

I’m not so sure I agree with this decision by Israel, but whatever the case, the ceasefire was extended by one day as fighting was about to resume. It’s a testament to Israel’s resolve in securing the release of more hostages taken during the brutal October 7 attacks perpetrated by Hamas.

The Jewish state is abiding by the terms of the ceasefire, while Hamas has continuously violated it, launching rockets into Israel. There are also reports trickling in of a terror attack that just occurred in Jerusalem. Two gunmen were killed. For now, here’s what’s happening with the state of this pause in the Gaza War. We were hours away from hostilities resuming (via WaPo):

Hamas is claiming that the truce is ending because they lost too many of the hostages. https://t.co/pPE7RVxh0h — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 30, 2023

#BREAKING: Hamas puts members on high alert and orders their fighters to prepare for the war to restart. — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 30, 2023





Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend the pause in fighting in Gaza for another day, according to mediator Qatar. Hamas freed 16 hostages and Israel released 30 imprisoned Palestinians on Wednesday. Israeli officials have maintained that any continuation will be only to allow more hostages to be exchanged for prisoners and will not lead to a more permanent cease-fire. Ahead of the Thursday morning deadline, Hamas’s military wing, the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, had told its fighters, in a Telegram post, to be ready to resume battle if the pause was not extended. Here’s what to know: Since the pause began last week, 210 Palestinian prisoners, 73 Israelis and 24 foreign nationals have been released, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. A spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday that 159 hostages remain in Gaza. They include U.S. citizens. A dual American Israeli citizen, Liat Beinin, 49, was among 12 Israeli and four Thai hostages released Wednesday. President Biden wrote of her release, “Jill and I are deeply gratified that she will soon be reunited with her three children and her father, who have been wracked with worry for her safety.” The Biden administration is concerned that an upcoming Israeli offensive in southern Gaza, once the pause in fighting ends, will result in thousands more Palestinian civilian casualties, derail further hostage releases and disrupt the flow of humanitarian aid, senior officials told The Washington Post. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold talks with Israeli and Palestinian Authority leaders regarding efforts to secure the release of all remaining hostages and speed up the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza during a visit to Israel and the West Bank this week, a spokesman said Wednesday. More than 13,300 people have been killed in Gaza and 35,180 wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The death count is incomplete because health officials can’t tally the dead at two of the enclave’s large hospitals or account for bodies under the rubble. At least 1,200 people were killed in Israel during the Oct. 7 attack.

The Gaza Health Ministry is also known by another name: Hamas. Don’t trust these figures, as they’re grossly unreliable, as is with anything trotted out by terror groups. And while Israel has opted to release terrorists into the wild, a move against their interest, I would hope their security and intelligence forces are keeping tabs, ready to eliminate these people at a moment’s notice.

Regarding the Jerusalem terror attack, at least one is dead, with another half-dozen injured:

Breaking: 24 year old woman killed and at least 5 injured in a shooting attack in Jerusalem.



Two heavily armed terrorists neutralized. pic.twitter.com/ydO38zTWzW — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) November 30, 2023





Initial reports indicate two terrorists were killed in Jerusalem following a shooting attack. pic.twitter.com/uXEyS5NgkK — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) November 30, 2023

#BREAKING: Initial reports of a Palestinian terror attack involving gunfire and explosions in Jerusalem's neighborhood of Ramot. — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 30, 2023

Update to the shooting attack on Weitzmann Blvd in Jerusalem: MDA EMTs and Paramedics have pronounced a 24 year old female deceased, and are evacuating 8 casualties to Shaare Tzedek and Hadassah Ein Karem Hospitals: 5 in serious condition, 1 moderate, and 2 mild. pic.twitter.com/USxLGWamZ6 — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) November 30, 2023

🔴 WATCH: The moment terrorists open fired in Jerusalem, 7 wounded



According to Magen David Adom emergency services:



2 are in critical condition



5 in serious to light condition



📹 — 27A pic.twitter.com/bXRBCjl4aO — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) November 30, 2023

It’s time for Israel to continue its campaign to eradicate Hamas. It's insane to treat Hamas as a typical actor here.

***

UPDATE: Here's video footage of the attack:

Surveillance camera footage shows the shooting attack at the entrance to Jerusalem this morning. Two people were killed, and at least seven others were hurt. Two off-duty soldiers and an armed civilian shot the terrorists dead. pic.twitter.com/CwucVb5IV7 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 30, 2023



