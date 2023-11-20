The FBI Dropped a 'Slam-Dunk' Child Porn Case to Focus on J6 Defendants

While I may want the FBI to track and surveil the hordes of pro-Jihadi trash that are infesting our streets and college campuses, I know that’s a tall order, not least because Democrats have co-opted them. They have January 6 defendants to persecute, and this cockamamie legal crusade is not just allowing potential terrorists to skate; child pornographers are slipping through.

The Daily Wire has the details on this child porn case that was dropped because the FBI had January 6 hysterics that needed tending to, even though this case was forming to be a “slam-dunk.” The child pornographer contacted an undercover FBI agent posing as a father selling his 9-year-old son for sex. The pedophile was willing to travel to DC for the rendezvous, but again, January 6 stuff took precedence. The suspect was only apprehended when he moved to Alaska, importing his debauchery there (via The Daily Wire):

On January 6, 2021, the FBI explicitly chose to abandon a sting on a child pornographer in Virginia who was messaging with an undercover agent about having sex with a nine-year-old boy, opting instead to focus on prosecuting Donald Trump’s supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol. Less than three years later, the FBI discovered the same man living in Alaska where he appears to have been performing sex acts on a 10-year-old boy, according to court documents. On December 2, 2020, an internet user with the screen name “gayboy69freak” messaged an undercover agent with the FBI’s Washington Field Office, who was posing as a father pimping out his 9-year-old son, and told him that he wanted to travel to D.C. to have sex with the boy. The man also sent the agent a video of “a prepubescent minor male being anally penetrated by an adult male’s erect penis.” His IP address led the FBI to Brogan Welsh of Glenn Allen, Virginia. What appears to be a slam-dunk case against a child predator was abruptly abandoned just one month later. “On January 6, 2021, FBI, Washington Field Office, [decided] this investigation was halted due to events that occurred at the United States Capitol Building that day,” court documents say. The man was only arrested, and the court documents only filed, because Welsh moved to Alaska and crossed the Anchorage FBI’s radar in an unrelated perversion investigation. On October 24, 2023, after coming across troubling chats from Welsh on a phone they seized from a different alleged pervert, Alaska FBI agents went into his house and “located items including sex toys that are very small in size and apparently consistent with the body size of an approximate 10-year-old boy,” as well as children’s underwear.

I wish we could say this is shocking, but the FBI has been a mess, and we have pressing radical Islamic threats to deal with, given the Israel-Hamas war and the scores of potential terrorists that might have slipped through the porous southern border. The problem is we’re stuck with this agency dealing with these threats.