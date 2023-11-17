And With This Move by the House GOP, Is the January 6 Saga...
Anti-Semitic Reporters at the LA Times, a Lying Sideline Reporter, and Trump Is...
Why Marxism/Communism Fails, Part One
Terrorist Birds of a Feather Flock Together
The Gold Medal Winner for Presidential Lies
Two Upcoming Appeals Offer SCOTUS Golden Opportunities to Reinforce Its Work
Illinois Lawmakers Just Axed State’s Sole School Choice Program
Socialist-Style Drug Price Controls Hurting Patients
Dem Stacey Abrams' Close Ties to Sex Trafficking
Dem Malinowski and His Connections to a Iranian Spy-Bust
Trump Will Remain On the Colorado Primary Ballot
FCC's Government Takeover of the Internet
Jon Tester Has Concerns for Fellow Vulnerable Democratic Incumbents
Does This Mean Trump Will Be At the Next Debate?
Tipsheet

The Leaning Tower of Pisa Has Fallen

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 17, 2023 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Armin Durgut

Wasn’t the new Italian prime minister supposed to crack down on this nonsense? Giorgia Meloni, who leads Italy’s new right-wing government, was supposedly going to crack down on migrants running amok, among other things. Like most big promises politicians make, political realities have apparently obstructed what she wants to do. 

Advertisement

Now, they could use a crackdown of another sort because Hamas-sympathizing activists stormed the Tower of Pisa and hung a massive Palestinian flag: 

The number of pro-Hamas supporters in the United States and abroad has been disconcerting. It’s not about Palestinian or human rights. We’ve had people infiltrate their rallies. It’s all about killing Jews and destroying the state of Israel. Arab polling also shows that this mythical two-state solution cannot exist with ‘ordinary’ Palestinians wanting virtually what Hamas wants in their mission statement: the annihilation of Israel. They also have a very positive view of the terror group, garnering 75 percent with similar numbers approving of the October 7 attacks. 

Recommended

What the Media Aren't Telling You About a Trans Mayor's Suicide Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Waving this flag only means one thing: you support the terrorists, and you’re an antisemite.

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What the Media Aren't Telling You About a Trans Mayor's Suicide Mia Cathell
And With This Move by the House GOP, Is the January 6 Saga Finally Over? Matt Vespa
Ted Cruz Has the Juicy Details on the Aid to Israel Democrats Keep Blocking Rebecca Downs
Dem Stacey Abrams' Close Ties to Sex Trafficking Sarah Arnold
Watch Secretary Blinken Die Inside As He Watches Biden Take Reporters' Questions Spencer Brown
Sen. Kennedy Asks Biden Judicial Nominee a Simple Legal Question. Watch What Happens Next. Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What the Media Aren't Telling You About a Trans Mayor's Suicide Mia Cathell
Advertisement