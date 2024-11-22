The View Forced to Read Three Legal Notes Within Minutes of One Another Following Trump AG Appointment

This week has been especially bad for the ladies of The View, who, for the third time this week, have had to read a legal note on-air after making damaging claims about President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks.

On Friday, Co-host Sunny Hostin appeared frustrated after receiving a legal note from the show’s producers mandating that she read it on-air to cover their bases.

While discussing Trump’s pick for attorney general, former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, after former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) withdrew his name from being considered, Hostin amplified unverified allegations regarding bribery involving Bond and her involvement with Trump University.

However, Hostin was interrupted, telling the audience she had to read a legal note.

“I’m sorry, everyone, I have another legal note,” Hostin said, clearly bothered by the note. “Both Trump and Pam Bondi have denied allegations of a quid pro quo that his past donation played any role in her office’s decision to not take legal action against Trump University when she was, of course, the attorney general of Florida.”

Sunny Hostin sighs as she's forced to, for the third time this week, read a legal note about The View's claims against Matt Gaetz and Pete Hegseth.

Joy Behar then baselessly accuses Hegseth of witness tampering. No legal note was provided for that false claim. pic.twitter.com/7nkA16D42Q — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 22, 2024

However, she appeared not to have learned her lesson because Hostin continued to make unproven claims about Gaetz and Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth.

As a result, she was handed another legal note to read on air.

“Matt Gaetz has long denied all allegations and has not been charged with any crime. Also another legal note, Pete Hegseth’s lawyer said he paid the woman in 2023 to head off the threat of a baseless lawsuit. He had denied any wrongdoing,” she read.

JUST IN: The View's Sunny Hostin had to read another legal note that Matt Gaetz and Pete Hegseth have not been charged with any crimes.



Joy Behar is getting TIRED of it.



"Matt Gaetz has long denied all allegations and has not been charged with any crime."



"Pete Hegseth [has]… pic.twitter.com/o36lylsRPB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 21, 2024

“This show is just going to be legal notes and things for sale,” co-host Ana Navarro griped.

Earlier this week, I reported a similar incident where Hostin was forced to read a legal note correcting previous statements about the bogus allegations against Gaetz.

The View has struggled to retain viewers since it became a pandering panel of middle-aged women complaining about Trump and conservatives.

Analysts from Ad Fontes Media gave the view a negative overall bias and reliability score, finding that the show— what we already knew— leans “hyper-partisan left.”

On a scale of 0 to 64, the analysts rated the show 25.86, barely missing the cutoff for problematic.

Meanwhile, The View garnered a bias score of -20.12 on a scale of -42 to +42, with higher negative scores being more left.