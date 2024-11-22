Senators Demand Turkey Extradite Hamas Terrorists
VIP
Democrats Set the Standard for 'Unqualified'
Trump Drops a Flurry of Nominees to Head FDA, OMB, CDC, and HUD
We Might Have a Problem With Trump's Labor Secretary Nominee
Trump Makes His Pick for Treasury Secretary
Trump Clinches Another Win in Hush Money Case. How Some Libs Reacted.
VIP
The Proverbial Sacrificial Lamb
VIP
The Press Delivers a Fake News Trump Health Crisis, and the Bad Week...
One of Trump’s Biggest Allies Says He’s Never Getting Into Politics Again
Joy Reid Spews Hate Toward Trump Supporters Once Again
America's National Debt Just Hit a New Record
VIP
Watch This ABC Reporter Goes on Massive Tangent Blaming Trump for Laken Riley's...
Guess Who Joe Biden Just Awarded the Highest Civilian Honor To
VIP
Are Teens Leaning More Conservative or Liberal? Here’s What a New Poll Is...
Tipsheet

The View Forced to Read Three Legal Notes Within Minutes of One Another Following Trump AG Appointment

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 22, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This week has been especially bad for the ladies of The View, who, for the third time this week, have had to read a legal note on-air after making damaging claims about President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks.  

Advertisement

On Friday, Co-host Sunny Hostin appeared frustrated after receiving a legal note from the show’s producers mandating that she read it on-air to cover their bases. 

While discussing Trump’s pick for attorney general, former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, after former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) withdrew his name from being considered, Hostin amplified unverified allegations regarding bribery involving Bond and her involvement with Trump University. 

However, Hostin was interrupted, telling the audience she had to read a legal note.

“I’m sorry, everyone, I have another legal note,” Hostin said, clearly bothered by the note. “Both Trump and Pam Bondi have denied allegations of a quid pro quo that his past donation played any role in her office’s decision to not take legal action against Trump University when she was, of course, the attorney general of Florida.”

However, she appeared not to have learned her lesson because Hostin continued to make unproven claims about Gaetz and Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth. 

As a result, she was handed another legal note to read on air. 

“Matt Gaetz has long denied all allegations and has not been charged with any crime. Also another legal note, Pete Hegseth’s lawyer said he paid the woman in 2023 to head off the threat of a baseless lawsuit. He had denied any wrongdoing,” she read. 

Recommended

Georgia Conducted a Hand Count Audit of Its Election Results. Guess What it Found? Guy Benson
Advertisement

“This show is just going to be legal notes and things for sale,” co-host Ana Navarro griped.

Earlier this week, I reported a similar incident where Hostin was forced to read a legal note correcting previous statements about the bogus allegations against Gaetz. 

The View has struggled to retain viewers since it became a pandering panel of middle-aged women complaining about Trump and conservatives. 

Analysts from Ad Fontes Media gave the view a negative overall bias and reliability score, finding that the show— what we already knew— leans “hyper-partisan left.” 

On a scale of 0 to 64, the analysts rated the show 25.86, barely missing the cutoff for problematic. 

Meanwhile, The View garnered a bias score of -20.12 on a scale of -42 to +42, with higher negative scores being more left. 

Tags: THE VIEW

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Georgia Conducted a Hand Count Audit of Its Election Results. Guess What it Found? Guy Benson
Trump Drops a Flurry of Nominees to Head FDA, OMB, CDC, and HUD Matt Vespa
We Might Have a Problem With Trump's Labor Secretary Nominee Matt Vespa
Joy Reid Spews Hate Toward Trump Supporters Once Again Sarah Arnold
Guess Who Joe Biden Just Awarded the Highest Civilian Honor To Sarah Arnold
Trump Clinches Another Win in Hush Money Case. How Some Libs Reacted. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Georgia Conducted a Hand Count Audit of Its Election Results. Guess What it Found? Guy Benson
Advertisement