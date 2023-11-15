How Do You Know Things Are Bad in America? The Migrants Are Now...
Tipsheet

Have You Been Following the 'Gaza Ministry of Health' Account on Twitter? It's Hilarious.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 15, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

The irony is that it could be mistaken for a legitimate account. If anything, it posts what some major news outlets have pushed in print and on the airwaves. The Gaza Ministry of Health sports the blue checkmark on Twitter and makes good use of it: it mocks anti-Israel narratives in real time. 

Since the Israeli invasion of Gaza in the wake of Hamas’ brutal terrorist attacks, there have been outcries from pro-terrorist and pro-Hamas voices in political leadership and the media calling for a ceasefire. Students are peddling antisemitic tropes and calling for the wholesale slaughter of Jews; some activists aren’t even aware that Hamas invaded Israel on October 7. Since the Left thinks Hamas is the good guy, the account has made light of that nonsensical position with humor.

The fact that we have scores of people buying terrorist propaganda as legitimate forms of information is all you need to know about the intellectual depth we’re dealing with on the other side of this issue. In the meantime, enjoy some of the tweets from the ‘Gaza Ministry of Health’:

 As we speak, Israeli forces have raided the Al-Shifa Hospital, the reported headquarters of Hamas.

Tags: ISRAEL

