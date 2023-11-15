Have You Been Following the 'Gaza Ministry of Health' Account on Twitter? It's Hilarious.

The irony is that it could be mistaken for a legitimate account. If anything, it posts what some major news outlets have pushed in print and on the airwaves. The Gaza Ministry of Health sports the blue checkmark on Twitter and makes good use of it: it mocks anti-Israel narratives in real time.

Since the Israeli invasion of Gaza in the wake of Hamas’ brutal terrorist attacks, there have been outcries from pro-terrorist and pro-Hamas voices in political leadership and the media calling for a ceasefire. Students are peddling antisemitic tropes and calling for the wholesale slaughter of Jews; some activists aren’t even aware that Hamas invaded Israel on October 7. Since the Left thinks Hamas is the good guy, the account has made light of that nonsensical position with humor.

The fact that we have scores of people buying terrorist propaganda as legitimate forms of information is all you need to know about the intellectual depth we’re dealing with on the other side of this issue. In the meantime, enjoy some of the tweets from the ‘Gaza Ministry of Health’:

Where's the UN??



IDF tanks are surrounding the Al Shifa hospital while our doctors are trying to perform an operation.



Not a medical one, a military one but still! — Gaza Ministry of Health (@GazaHealth) November 14, 2023

Gaza Ministry of Health official casualty figures for November 14, 2023: ∞+1 — Gaza Ministry of Health (@GazaHealth) November 14, 2023

Thank you @jeremycorbyn for not calling us terrorists!



We may be murderers, rapists, kidnappers, mutilators of dead children, terrorists, suicide bombers, brainwashers of children, exploiters of civilian property & protected institutions, but we are NOT French. — Gaza Ministry of Health (@GazaHealth) November 14, 2023

Thank you for spreading the truth. https://t.co/r1fWzWrsHO — Gaza Ministry of Health (@GazaHealth) November 14, 2023

That was our humanitarian RPG! https://t.co/zxDlJxdL7O — Gaza Ministry of Health (@GazaHealth) November 13, 2023

We had a close one today. But this brave civilian was miraculously healed when his mother showed up. pic.twitter.com/XUle6GZPQH — Gaza Ministry of Health (@GazaHealth) November 12, 2023

For our purposes "children" are considered those who are too young to drink under Islamic law. https://t.co/DN8JGnXFGc — Gaza Ministry of Health (@GazaHealth) November 13, 2023

⚠️ Humanitarian supplies needed at al-Shifa right now:



- 20 beds

- 1,000 doses of morphine

- 10 cartons of smokes

- 20,000 hand grenades

- 10,000 Oreo Sufganiyot from Roladin

- 3,000 RPG rounds

- 300 counterfeit British passports

- Ketchup

- 1 red Swingline stapler — Gaza Ministry of Health (@GazaHealth) November 12, 2023

As we speak, Israeli forces have raided the Al-Shifa Hospital, the reported headquarters of Hamas.