Israeli Forces Are Reportedly Getting Crucial Intelligence From an Unlikely Source

Israeli forces have cut the Gaza Strip in two, surrounded Gaza City, and are tightening the noose around the reported nerve center of Hamas. Before the ground invasion began on October 28, Israel pounded the strip with artillery and air strikes, killing scores of terrorists and their leaders. Many have hidden in the matrix of tunnels, which has been an operational concern for the IDF. They’re booby-trapped. It’s nearly impossible to see, and some tunnels are 250+ feet underground. So far, Israel has been able to make inroads, but some 30-40,000 Hamas terrorists remain embedded in the strip like ticks. They’ll be uprooted, especially now that re-supply from Iran is now impossible. It will take time.

Horrific pictures coming out of Gaza right now.



Civilians are trying to leave the northern zone and go south.



However, Hamas opened fire on them to stop their attempt. They want human shields to protect them.

pic.twitter.com/QX3foriyWv — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 10, 2023

Hamas’ grip has loosened enough that scores of civilians have been able to make to make it safety. Terrorists are still shooting at Gazans trying to flee south, but those who have made it to IDF lines have reportedly been providing valuable intelligence on the whereabouts of Hamas hideouts and weapons stashes. The IDF did a leaflet drop, promising financial compensation for any information on the whereabouts of the 200-plus civilians that were taken by Hamas on October 7. Most who replied didn’t want money, just safe passage out of the war zone:

Sources in the Arab media report the cooperation of thousands of Gazans with the IDF in handing over locations of Hamas forces, locations of tunnels and IDF warehouses and launch sites.



The cooperation began after the IDF distributed leaflets calling for the provision of… pic.twitter.com/NTDrPju9ta — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 10, 2023

No doubt there are civilians who hate Hamas.

The people of Gaza know that Hamas is responsible for dragging them into war—and they deserve better. pic.twitter.com/WkKgexEbeR — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 10, 2023

Hamas’ oppression has started to collapse. Gazan civilians are speaking out against Hamas— watch this: pic.twitter.com/zICKDtakR9 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 7, 2023

A man in Gaza yelling from a building:



“Oh world, oh America, help us get rid of Hamas” pic.twitter.com/j9J2mwyqqZ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 4, 2023

But there’s also this:

Remember: "ordinary" Gaza civilians participated in the October 7 massacre too. pic.twitter.com/5XZRB5fBnt — The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) November 4, 2023

Obviously, the IDF should move on the verified information and wipe out those Hamas dogs where they lie, but you already know the risks here.