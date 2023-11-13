DC Crime Is So Bad That Even the Secret Service Is Getting Carjacked

You know crime is terrible when Baltimore gets ranked ahead of Washington, DC, in terms of safety. Baltimore, saddled with low-key Fallujah status for years, is safer than the nation’s capital—that takes work, folks. And for those who think this is overblown, the Secret Service is now the victim of attempted carjackings.

The incident occurred in Georgetown on Sunday night. Some thugs tried to carjack an unmarked Secret Service vehicle assigned to President Joe Biden’s granddaughter. Agents opened fire on the assailants; no one was hit (via Associated Press):

Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden’s granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation’s capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The agents, assigned to protect Naomi Biden, were out with her in the Georgetown neighborhood late Sunday night when they saw the three people breaking a window of the parked and unoccupied SUV, the official said. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on Monday on the condition of anonymity. One of the agents opened fire, but no one was struck by the gunfire, the Secret Service said in a statement. The three people were seen fleeing in a red car, and the Secret Service said it put out a regional bulletin to Metropolitan Police to be on the lookout for it.

Congressmen getting carjacked, Secret Service popping off warning shots to protect VIPs.



And we're still not going to acknowledge that Restorative Justice is the root cause of all this madness. https://t.co/AitiFdfdxv — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 13, 2023

#BREAKING: Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden's granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation's capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. https://t.co/FEn9rzRXHe — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) November 13, 2023

The most concerning thing about the Biden granddaughter attempted carjacking story is skyrocketing DC crime. But a secondary story is Secret Service firing shot(s) at suspect...and missing. — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 13, 2023

The moral of the story: stay out of DC.