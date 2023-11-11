Why Michigan Republicans Are Trying to Impeach the Attorney General

Can we live on moral victories? No, but in Michigan, where the Democrats control everything, it’s all we have, I guess. Michigan Republicans are launching a futile impeachment attempt against Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel. Ms. Nessel has been a target for state Republicans for years, with the first impeachment threat coming in 2019 when she declared she wouldn’t enforce Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban.

The state Supreme Court later trashed that law and, later, a voter initiative that made abortion a constitutional right in the Mitten State. So, what’s the new charge against Nessel? She wasn’t aggressive enough of the slew of voter irregularities (via Michigan Advance):

A group of eight Republican state representatives on Thursday introduced a resolution bringing articles of impeachment against Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel that has little chance of being adopted. State Reps. James DeSana (R-Carleton), Neil Friske (R-Charlevoix), Joseph Fox (R-Fremont), Rachelle Smit (R-Martin), Matt Maddock (R-Milford), Steve Carra (R-Three Rivers), Josh Schriver (R-Oxford) and Angela Rigas (R-Caledonia) brought forth the resolution, accusing Nessel of malfeasance of office, malicious prosecution, violating her oath of office and corruption. All are members of the House Freedom Caucus. “The House of Representatives has the sole power of impeaching civil officers for corrupt conduct in office. Attorney General Nessel has clearly breached the ethical standards of conduct of the office of attorney general,” DeSana said in a statement. Nessel, who was reelected to a second term in 2022, could not be immediately reached for comment. […] Members of the Michigan House can vote to impeach civil officers for corrupt conduct in office, or for crimes and misdemeanors with a majority vote, but two-thirds of the state Senate must then vote in favor to convict and remove that officer. The Senate is led by Democrats, who have a 20-18 majority. In the articles, the Republicans argued Nessel violated her oath of office for failing to charge individuals tied to a large number of irregular voter registration forms submitted in Muskegon. A statement from the Michigan State Police, which investigated the irregularities alongside the Attorney General’s Office, Michigan Department of State and the Muskegon Police Department said “none of the irregular voter registrations in Muskegon resulted in voters receiving absentee ballots, any resulting registrations have been voided, and there is no expected impact on any election.” The investigation was turned over to the FBI in 2021, according to a report from Bridge Michigan. It remains unclear whether the investigation is ongoing or has concluded without charges, with Nessel spokesman Danny Wimmer telling Bridge the decision to prosecute fraud lies with the FBI. The articles also allege that the charges filed against 16 Republicans tied to an effort to submit false electoral votes for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, were brought as a political attack.

Yeah, this move is dead on arrival. It was already on life support, given the composition of the state legislature, but it’s not going anywhere. Nothing involving the 2020 election is going anywhere. Of course, the FBI signed off on a clean bill of electoral health here, given how compromised the agency has become. However, I’m begrudgingly hopeful that some agents are tracking the slew of pro-terrorist cretins that have been going to these pro-Hamas rallies over the past three weeks. Wishful thinking, maybe, but they’re the only agency we have to track and keep a file on these people wherever they go.