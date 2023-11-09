Vivek Ramaswamy Was Hell-Bent on Drinking From the Skulls of His Rivals Last...
Think The GOP Has Problems? Meet The Democrats!
Aren’t You Tired Of All The Winning?
Virginia, Ohio and Abortion
'Shoot Them Stone Cold Dead': DeSantis Details Bold Plan to Stop Fentanyl Crisis...
'Blood on Its Hands': Hearing Examines How the UNRWA Is Complicit in Hamas'...
The United States Should Unambiguously Embrace Our Kurdish Partners
This Isn't Rocket Science, GOP -- Figure It Out
Chris Christie Resorts to More Trump Attacks During Third GOP Debate
Cruz Calls Out Smears Against Justice Thomas Ahead of Subpoenas: 'Utterly and Completely...
The Significance of Buta Biberaj’s Defeat for Tim Kaine
The Moral Imperative
Abortion and Welfare Reform - How Are They Related to the Recent Election...
The Suicide of the Nation?
Tipsheet

Oh, There's a VA Dem Whose Refusing to Concede Election Defeat

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 09, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Lady, it’s time to give it up. Democratic Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney Buta Biberaj appears to have lost to Republican Bob Anderson. Biberaj has yet to concede, but Anderson’s camp says there is no pathway for Biberaj to remain in office (via Loudoun Times-Mirror): 

Advertisement

Twenty years after he last served as commonwealth's attorney, Robert D. Anderson is on the verge of upsetting incumbent Democrat Buta Biberaj in the race for commonwealth's attorney. 

With all but provisional and late-arriving mail ballots counted, Anderson led with 66,835 votes to 65,814 for Biberaj, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections. 

Despite his 1,000-vote lead, Anderson did not declare victory in the race on election night and Biberaj had not conceded at midnight. 

The Virginia Public Access Project called the race for Anderson after midnight, however. On Nov. 8, the morning after Election Day, Anderson tweeted that he was confident he had won the election. 

"There is no current path to victory for Buta Biberaj and we look forward to waiting for the due process to run course. I am confident the results will remain the same, and look forward to serving as your next Commonwealth's Attorney," he said. 

Biberaj said on Nov. 8 that there are about 2,000 uncounted votes that should be counted by Nov. 13. She said that's when she will decide then on whether to concede or seek a recount, which requires a victory margin of 1% or less in Virginia. Anderson currently leads by about 0.8%.

"I just am not at the position where I can make a decision on a recount until I see what the data is," she said. "I have to figure out whether it's in the realm of possibility." 

Recommended

Think The GOP Has Problems? Meet The Democrats! Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Biberaj is known for being a soft-on-crime prosecuting attorney with a reputation for not wanting to put people in jail, even domestic abusers. In 2022, her office was removed from a case involving a serial burglar, as the judge saw omissions in the case file in an attempt to fast-track a sweetheart plea deal.   

Her refusal to concede is, according to her part, an act of rebellion. Remember, it’s only a threat to democracy when Republicans refuse to concede defeat in an election.

 

 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Think The GOP Has Problems? Meet The Democrats! Kurt Schlichter
Vivek Ramaswamy Was Hell-Bent on Drinking From the Skulls of His Rivals Last Night Matt Vespa
'You're Just Scum': Nikki Haley Slams Vivek Ramaswamy for Going After Her Daughter Rebecca Downs
Aren’t You Tired Of All The Winning? Derek Hunter
Jill Biden Aide Writes Scathing Post Amid Joe Biden's 'Inexcusable' Poll Numbers Sarah Arnold
Cruz Calls Out Smears Against Justice Thomas Ahead of Subpoenas: 'Utterly and Completely Hypocritical' Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Think The GOP Has Problems? Meet The Democrats! Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement